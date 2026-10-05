Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Chase Briscoe earned his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, crossing the line 1.3 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson, but there's a lot more to the story than that.

On the final lap, Larson crashed into the wall at the exit of Turn 4, collecting Tyler Reddick in the process. Somehow, Larson limped across the line in second and Reddick spun through the infield grass, still third.

Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five, leading the way for Ford.

The race featured just four cautions (and a total of 21 caution laps) with a lot of green-flag running. There were 12 lead changes between seven drivers. Briscoe led the most laps, spending 175 of 267 laps out front. Denny Hamlin led 39 laps before his race fell apart due to a Stage 1 spin, Cindric led 33, Blaney led 10, Christopher Bell led eight, and 23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Reddick led one each.

All 36 starters finished the race with 21 ending the day on the lead lap.

2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II race results

Watch: Briscoe wins Las Vegas nail-biter as Larson, Reddick tangle late