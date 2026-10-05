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Results
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Briscoe led 175 of 267 laps, holding off several challengers in the closing laps

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Chase Briscoe earned his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, crossing the line 1.3 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson, but there's a lot more to the story than that.

On the final lap, Larson crashed into the wall at the exit of Turn 4, collecting Tyler Reddick in the process. Somehow, Larson limped across the line in second and Reddick spun through the infield grass, still third.

Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five, leading the way for Ford.

The race featured just four cautions (and a total of 21 caution laps) with a lot of green-flag running. There were 12 lead changes between seven drivers. Briscoe led the most laps, spending 175 of 267 laps out front. Denny Hamlin led 39 laps before his race fell apart due to a Stage 1 spin, Cindric led 33, Blaney led 10, Christopher Bell led eight, and 23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Reddick led one each.

All 36 starters finished the race with 21 ending the day on the lead lap.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:43'03.856     7 175   75 29.655 173
2 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:43'05.232 1.376 1.376 8     36 29.928 2
3 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:43'07.148 3.292 1.916 12 1   41 29.818 3
4 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:43'08.752 4.896 1.604 9 33   48 29.898 2
5 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:43'09.079 5.223 0.327 8 10   47 29.952 175
6 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 267 2:43'09.109 5.253 0.030 9     34 29.910 2
7 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:43'14.920 11.064 5.811 8     34 29.871 176
8 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 2:43'15.278 11.422 0.358 9 1   39 29.756 2
9 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 267 2:43'17.133 13.277 1.855 9     28 30.240 102
10 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 267 2:43'17.251 13.395 0.118 9     32 29.961 91
11 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 2:43'18.317 14.461 1.066 9     28 29.873 90
12 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 267 2:43'18.527 14.671 0.210 9     28 29.963 2
13 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 267 2:43'23.470 19.614 4.943 9     26 30.267 2
14 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:43'24.696 20.840 1.226 9     28 29.723 91
15 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 267 2:43'25.834 21.978 1.138 9     22 30.399 221
16 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:43'25.932 22.076 0.098 9 39   22 29.572 3
17 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 2:43'27.057 23.201 1.125 11     20 29.692 2
18 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 267 2:43'28.410 24.554 1.353 9     19 30.452 102
19 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 2:43'29.573 25.717 1.163 9     18 30.437 218
20 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 267 2:43'31.164 27.308 1.591 8     17 30.569 2
21 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 267 2:43'34.438 30.582 3.274 9     17 30.167 89
22 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 266 2:43'07.142 1 Lap 1 Lap 9       30.596 218
23 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 266 2:43'10.129 1 Lap 2.987 9 8   31 29.750 3
24 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 266 2:43'12.985 1 Lap 2.856 9     13 30.301 102
25 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 266 2:43'16.624 1 Lap 3.639 9     12 30.480 38
26 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 266 2:43'21.461 1 Lap 4.837 9     11 30.612 3
27 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 266 2:43'22.066 1 Lap 0.605 9     10 30.618 42
28 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 265 2:43'12.587 2 Laps 1 Lap 9     9 30.193 3
29 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 265 2:43'16.600 2 Laps 4.013 9     8 30.681 219
30 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 265 2:43'17.254 2 Laps 0.654 10     7 30.400 218
31 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 265 2:43'30.847 2 Laps 13.593 9     6 30.640 172
32 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 264 2:43'08.026 3 Laps 1 Lap 9     5 30.608 227
33 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 264 2:43'10.126 3 Laps 2.100 10     4 30.769 174
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 263 2:43'22.965 4 Laps 1 Lap 9     3 30.344 3
35 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 262 2:43'20.575 5 Laps 1 Lap 10     2 30.507 220
36 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 262 2:43'36.165 5 Laps 15.590 11     1 30.550 98

Watch: Briscoe wins Las Vegas nail-biter as Larson, Reddick tangle late

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