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Results
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

Bell snapped the winless streak, denying Larson in the opening race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase for the championship

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

With 12 laps to go, Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson and drove off with the victory in the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. It ends a winless streak that dates back to Bristol last September, and is now Bell's 14th career win as a NASCAR Cup driver.

Bell crossed the finish line 1.038s clear of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, and 2.533s clear of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Bell also won Stage 2, while Reddick won Stage 1.

Nine of the top ten finishers are Chase drivers, and Josh Berry in seventh was the top-finishing driver not part of the postseason.

On older tires, Kyle Larson slid back to fifth in the final run after leading a race-high 99 laps. 12 different drivers took a turn out front with 28 lead changes in the Southern 500 on Sunday, which featured six cautions.

Two cars failed to finish the grueling 500-miler, and they were Chad Finchum in the No. 66 and Chase driver William Byron, who suffered an engine failure.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 367 4:03'06.079     12 46   73 29.936 345
2 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 367 4:03'07.117 1.038 1.038 14     36 29.982 345
3 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 367 4:03'08.612 2.533 1.495 13 74   46 30.026 239
4 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 367 4:03'09.446 3.367 0.834 13 1   44 30.437 346
5 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 367 4:03'10.011 3.932 0.565 12 99   41 30.066 239
6 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 367 4:03'10.389 4.310 0.378 15 30   43 30.026 333
7 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 367 4:03'11.319 5.240 0.930 13     34 30.373 291
8 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 367 4:03'13.866 7.787 2.547 14 38   44 30.003 239
9 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 367 4:03'14.627 8.548 0.761 13     28 30.353 345
10 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 367 4:03'15.280 9.201 0.653 14     31 30.374 2
11 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 367 4:03'15.670 9.591 0.390 13 2   26 30.499 153
12 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 367 4:03'16.167 10.088 0.497 13     25 30.801 3
13 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 367 4:03'18.588 12.509 2.421 12     28 30.460 2
14 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 367 4:03'19.202 13.123 0.614 13 1   23 30.506 332
15 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 367 4:03'19.909 13.830 0.707 13     22 30.918 154
16 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 367 4:03'21.033 14.954 1.124 13 5   21 30.980 345
17 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 367 4:03'21.793 15.714 0.760 13     20 30.644 3
18 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 367 4:03'21.976 15.897 0.183 14 68   35 30.083 2
19 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 367 4:03'22.434 16.355 0.458 13       30.520 190
20 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 367 4:03'22.793 16.714 0.359 13     17 30.869 276
21 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 367 4:03'22.844 16.765 0.051 14 2   16 30.159 2
22 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 367 4:03'23.581 17.502 0.737 13     15 30.862 193
23 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 367 4:03'24.696 18.617 1.115 12     14 30.854 278
24 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 367 4:03'25.096 19.017 0.400 13     13 30.864 193
25 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 367 4:03'27.384 21.305 2.288 16     12 30.910 191
26 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 366 4:03'25.498 1 Lap 1 Lap 12 1   11 31.300 304
27 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 366 4:03'26.023 1 Lap 0.525 13     10 30.646 277
28 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 366 4:03'26.215 1 Lap 0.192 13       31.041 193
29 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 366 4:03'27.050 1 Lap 0.835 12     8 30.864 3
30 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 366 4:03'28.086 1 Lap 1.036 13     7 30.982 190
31 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 366 4:03'28.479 1 Lap 0.393 12     6 30.990 277
32 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 366 4:03'28.636 1 Lap 0.157 12     5 30.860 278
33 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 366 4:03'29.820 1 Lap 1.184 12     4 31.175 248
34 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 365 4:03'29.918 2 Laps 1 Lap 12     3 31.300 154
35 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 363 4:03'29.538 4 Laps 2 Laps 16     2 30.595 2
36 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 363 4:03'31.027 4 Laps 1.489 14     1 31.017 276
37 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 319 3:22'37.031 48 Laps 44 Laps 13   Engine 6 30.502 239
38 66 USA Chad Finchum Ford 243 3:04'03.988 124 Laps 76 Laps 15   Suspension   31.729 112

 

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