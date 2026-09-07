Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

With 12 laps to go, Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson and drove off with the victory in the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. It ends a winless streak that dates back to Bristol last September, and is now Bell's 14th career win as a NASCAR Cup driver.

Bell crossed the finish line 1.038s clear of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, and 2.533s clear of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Bell also won Stage 2, while Reddick won Stage 1.

Nine of the top ten finishers are Chase drivers, and Josh Berry in seventh was the top-finishing driver not part of the postseason.

On older tires, Kyle Larson slid back to fifth in the final run after leading a race-high 99 laps. 12 different drivers took a turn out front with 28 lead changes in the Southern 500 on Sunday, which featured six cautions.

Two cars failed to finish the grueling 500-miler, and they were Chad Finchum in the No. 66 and Chase driver William Byron, who suffered an engine failure.

Read Also: NASCAR Cup Christopher Bell passes Kyle Larson to win NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington

2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 367 4:03'06.079 12 46 73 29.936 345 2 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 367 4:03'07.117 1.038 1.038 14 36 29.982 345 3 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 367 4:03'08.612 2.533 1.495 13 74 46 30.026 239 4 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 367 4:03'09.446 3.367 0.834 13 1 44 30.437 346 5 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 367 4:03'10.011 3.932 0.565 12 99 41 30.066 239 6 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 367 4:03'10.389 4.310 0.378 15 30 43 30.026 333 7 21 Josh Berry Ford 367 4:03'11.319 5.240 0.930 13 34 30.373 291 8 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 367 4:03'13.866 7.787 2.547 14 38 44 30.003 239 9 22 Joey Logano Ford 367 4:03'14.627 8.548 0.761 13 28 30.353 345 10 60 Ryan Preece Ford 367 4:03'15.280 9.201 0.653 14 31 30.374 2 11 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 367 4:03'15.670 9.591 0.390 13 2 26 30.499 153 12 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 367 4:03'16.167 10.088 0.497 13 25 30.801 3 13 2 Austin Cindric Ford 367 4:03'18.588 12.509 2.421 12 28 30.460 2 14 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 367 4:03'19.202 13.123 0.614 13 1 23 30.506 332 15 43 Erik Jones Toyota 367 4:03'19.909 13.830 0.707 13 22 30.918 154 16 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 367 4:03'21.033 14.954 1.124 13 5 21 30.980 345 17 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 367 4:03'21.793 15.714 0.760 13 20 30.644 3 18 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 367 4:03'21.976 15.897 0.183 14 68 35 30.083 2 19 67 Corey Heim Toyota 367 4:03'22.434 16.355 0.458 13 30.520 190 20 17 Chris Buescher Ford 367 4:03'22.793 16.714 0.359 13 17 30.869 276 21 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 367 4:03'22.844 16.765 0.051 14 2 16 30.159 2 22 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 367 4:03'23.581 17.502 0.737 13 15 30.862 193 23 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 367 4:03'24.696 18.617 1.115 12 14 30.854 278 24 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 367 4:03'25.096 19.017 0.400 13 13 30.864 193 25 38 Zane Smith Ford 367 4:03'27.384 21.305 2.288 16 12 30.910 191 26 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 366 4:03'25.498 1 Lap 1 Lap 12 1 11 31.300 304 27 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 366 4:03'26.023 1 Lap 0.525 13 10 30.646 277 28 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 366 4:03'26.215 1 Lap 0.192 13 31.041 193 29 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 366 4:03'27.050 1 Lap 0.835 12 8 30.864 3 30 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 366 4:03'28.086 1 Lap 1.036 13 7 30.982 190 31 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 366 4:03'28.479 1 Lap 0.393 12 6 30.990 277 32 4 Noah Gragson Ford 366 4:03'28.636 1 Lap 0.157 12 5 30.860 278 33 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 366 4:03'29.820 1 Lap 1.184 12 4 31.175 248 34 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 365 4:03'29.918 2 Laps 1 Lap 12 3 31.300 154 35 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 363 4:03'29.538 4 Laps 2 Laps 16 2 30.595 2 36 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 363 4:03'31.027 4 Laps 1.489 14 1 31.017 276 37 24 William Byron Chevrolet 319 3:22'37.031 48 Laps 44 Laps 13 Engine 6 30.502 239 38 66 Chad Finchum Ford 243 3:04'03.988 124 Laps 76 Laps 15 Suspension 31.729 112