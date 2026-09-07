Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington
Bell snapped the winless streak, denying Larson in the opening race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase for the championship
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
With 12 laps to go, Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson and drove off with the victory in the 77th running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. It ends a winless streak that dates back to Bristol last September, and is now Bell's 14th career win as a NASCAR Cup driver.
Bell crossed the finish line 1.038s clear of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, and 2.533s clear of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. Bell also won Stage 2, while Reddick won Stage 1.
Nine of the top ten finishers are Chase drivers, and Josh Berry in seventh was the top-finishing driver not part of the postseason.
On older tires, Kyle Larson slid back to fifth in the final run after leading a race-high 99 laps. 12 different drivers took a turn out front with 28 lead changes in the Southern 500 on Sunday, which featured six cautions.
Two cars failed to finish the grueling 500-miler, and they were Chad Finchum in the No. 66 and Chase driver William Byron, who suffered an engine failure.
2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'06.079
|12
|46
|73
|29.936
|345
|2
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'07.117
|1.038
|1.038
|14
|36
|29.982
|345
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'08.612
|2.533
|1.495
|13
|74
|46
|30.026
|239
|4
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|367
|4:03'09.446
|3.367
|0.834
|13
|1
|44
|30.437
|346
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'10.011
|3.932
|0.565
|12
|99
|41
|30.066
|239
|6
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'10.389
|4.310
|0.378
|15
|30
|43
|30.026
|333
|7
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|367
|4:03'11.319
|5.240
|0.930
|13
|34
|30.373
|291
|8
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'13.866
|7.787
|2.547
|14
|38
|44
|30.003
|239
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|367
|4:03'14.627
|8.548
|0.761
|13
|28
|30.353
|345
|10
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|367
|4:03'15.280
|9.201
|0.653
|14
|31
|30.374
|2
|11
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'15.670
|9.591
|0.390
|13
|2
|26
|30.499
|153
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'16.167
|10.088
|0.497
|13
|25
|30.801
|3
|13
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|367
|4:03'18.588
|12.509
|2.421
|12
|28
|30.460
|2
|14
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'19.202
|13.123
|0.614
|13
|1
|23
|30.506
|332
|15
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'19.909
|13.830
|0.707
|13
|22
|30.918
|154
|16
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|367
|4:03'21.033
|14.954
|1.124
|13
|5
|21
|30.980
|345
|17
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'21.793
|15.714
|0.760
|13
|20
|30.644
|3
|18
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'21.976
|15.897
|0.183
|14
|68
|35
|30.083
|2
|19
|67
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'22.434
|16.355
|0.458
|13
|30.520
|190
|20
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|367
|4:03'22.793
|16.714
|0.359
|13
|17
|30.869
|276
|21
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'22.844
|16.765
|0.051
|14
|2
|16
|30.159
|2
|22
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:03'23.581
|17.502
|0.737
|13
|15
|30.862
|193
|23
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|367
|4:03'24.696
|18.617
|1.115
|12
|14
|30.854
|278
|24
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|367
|4:03'25.096
|19.017
|0.400
|13
|13
|30.864
|193
|25
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|367
|4:03'27.384
|21.305
|2.288
|16
|12
|30.910
|191
|26
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'25.498
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|12
|1
|11
|31.300
|304
|27
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'26.023
|1 Lap
|0.525
|13
|10
|30.646
|277
|28
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'26.215
|1 Lap
|0.192
|13
|31.041
|193
|29
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'27.050
|1 Lap
|0.835
|12
|8
|30.864
|3
|30
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|366
|4:03'28.086
|1 Lap
|1.036
|13
|7
|30.982
|190
|31
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'28.479
|1 Lap
|0.393
|12
|6
|30.990
|277
|32
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|366
|4:03'28.636
|1 Lap
|0.157
|12
|5
|30.860
|278
|33
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|366
|4:03'29.820
|1 Lap
|1.184
|12
|4
|31.175
|248
|34
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|365
|4:03'29.918
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|12
|3
|31.300
|154
|35
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|363
|4:03'29.538
|4 Laps
|2 Laps
|16
|2
|30.595
|2
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|363
|4:03'31.027
|4 Laps
|1.489
|14
|1
|31.017
|276
|37
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|319
|3:22'37.031
|48 Laps
|44 Laps
|13
|Engine
|6
|30.502
|239
|38
|66
|Chad Finchum
|Ford
|243
|3:04'03.988
|124 Laps
|76 Laps
|15
|Suspension
|31.729
|112
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