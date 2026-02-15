Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Cars were crashing all over the place on the final lap, but NASCAR kept it green as Tyler Reddick used a push from 23XI Racing teammate Riley Herbst to take the lead and win NASCAR's biggest race. This follows a 2025 season where he went winless, but he more than made up for it as he hands team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR's most coveted trophy.

Former Daytona 500 winners Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano finished second and third, respectively, and all three 23XI drivers finished inside the top ten.

25 cars finished on the lead lap, but many of them were mangled due to the last-lap chaos. Of the 41 starters, 25 drivers lead lap(s) in the Daytona 500 in a new race record, and while Bubba Wallace led the most at 40, his winning teammate Reddick led only one -- the most important lap of all.

Full Results of the 68th running of the Daytona 500

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement 1 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 200 3:23'55.750 11 1 2 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 200 3:23'56.058 0.308 0.308 10 4 3 22 Joey Logano Ford 200 3:23'56.192 0.442 0.134 11 9 4 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 3:23'56.227 0.477 0.035 10 2 5 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 200 3:23'56.297 0.547 0.070 9 6 38 Zane Smith Ford 200 3:23'56.323 0.573 0.026 12 9 7 17 Chris Buescher Ford 200 3:23'56.360 0.610 0.037 8 4 8 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 200 3:23'56.425 0.675 0.065 12 9 21 Josh Berry Ford 200 3:23'56.959 1.209 0.534 10 10 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 200 3:23'57.735 1.985 0.776 9 40 11 4 Noah Gragson Ford 200 3:23'57.826 2.076 0.091 12 12 24 William Byron Chevrolet 200 3:23'58.464 2.714 0.638 16 13 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 200 3:23'59.647 3.897 1.183 13 14 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 200 3:24'14.162 18.412 14.515 13 3 15 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 200 3:24'14.810 19.060 0.648 14 19 16 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 200 3:24'16.096 20.346 1.286 18 7 17 51 Cody Ware Ford 200 3:24'16.873 21.123 0.777 12 2 18 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 200 3:24'18.042 22.292 1.169 13 1 19 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 200 3:24'18.043 22.293 0.001 13 1 20 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 3:24'29.212 33.462 11.169 13 12 21 43 Erik Jones Toyota 200 3:24'33.353 37.603 4.141 11 22 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 200 3:24'40.310 44.560 6.957 13 10 23 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 3:24'58.140 1'02.390 17.830 15 24 41 Cole Custer Ford 200 3:26'11.598 2'15.848 1'13.458 14 25 60 Ryan Preece Ford 200 3:26'50.798 2'55.048 39.200 18 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 199 3:23'08.138 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 19 27 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 199 3:23'08.218 1 Lap 0.080 9 2 28 67 Corey Heim Toyota 199 3:23'08.303 1 Lap 0.085 10 8 29 84 Jimmie Johnson Toyota 199 3:23'08.392 1 Lap 0.089 11 30 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 199 3:24'31.295 1 Lap 1'22.903 13 3 31 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 198 3:24'35.276 2 Laps 1 Lap 11 3 32 66 Casey Mears Ford 195 3:24'21.019 5 Laps 3 Laps 15 33 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 195 3:24'22.084 5 Laps 1.065 15 34 2 Austin Cindric Ford 193 3:24'46.463 7 Laps 2 Laps 10 5 35 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 191 3:11'14.023 9 Laps 2 Laps 8 9 36 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 188 3:24'32.269 12 Laps 3 Laps 13 23 37 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 137 3:04'06.094 63 Laps 51 Laps 12 38 40 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 123 1:59'52.177 77 Laps 14 Laps 8 3 39 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 123 1:59'52.290 77 Laps 0.113 13 1 40 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 123 1:59'52.730 77 Laps 0.440 7 41 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 4 3'20.639 196 Laps 119 Laps 5