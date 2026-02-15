Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500

Tyler Reddick delivered 23XI Racing a dramatic win in Sunday's Daytona 500, passing Chase Elliott in the final seconds of the race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Daytona 500 final lap crash involving Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst, and Brad Keselowski

Daytona 500 final lap crash involving Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst, and Brad Keselowski

Cars were crashing all over the place on the final lap, but NASCAR kept it green as Tyler Reddick used a push from 23XI Racing teammate Riley Herbst to take the lead and win NASCAR's biggest race. This follows a 2025 season where he went winless, but he more than made up for it as he hands team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR's most coveted trophy.

Former Daytona 500 winners Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano finished second and third, respectively, and all three 23XI drivers finished inside the top ten.

25 cars finished on the lead lap, but many of them were mangled due to the last-lap chaos. Of the 41 starters, 25 drivers lead lap(s) in the Daytona 500 in a new race record, and while Bubba Wallace led the most at 40, his winning teammate Reddick led only one -- the most important lap of all.

Read Also:

Full Results of the 68th running of the Daytona 500

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement
1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 200 3:23'55.750     11 1  
2 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 200 3:23'56.058 0.308 0.308 10 4  
3 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 200 3:23'56.192 0.442 0.134 11 9  
4 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 3:23'56.227 0.477 0.035 10 2  
5 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 200 3:23'56.297 0.547 0.070 9    
6 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 200 3:23'56.323 0.573 0.026 12 9  
7 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 200 3:23'56.360 0.610 0.037 8 4  
8 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 200 3:23'56.425 0.675 0.065 12    
9 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 200 3:23'56.959 1.209 0.534 10    
10 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 200 3:23'57.735 1.985 0.776 9 40  
11 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 200 3:23'57.826 2.076 0.091 12    
12 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 200 3:23'58.464 2.714 0.638 16    
13 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 200 3:23'59.647 3.897 1.183 13    
14 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 200 3:24'14.162 18.412 14.515 13 3  
15 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 200 3:24'14.810 19.060 0.648 14 19  
16 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 200 3:24'16.096 20.346 1.286 18 7  
17 51 USA Cody Ware Ford 200 3:24'16.873 21.123 0.777 12 2  
18 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 200 3:24'18.042 22.292 1.169 13 1  
19 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 200 3:24'18.043 22.293 0.001 13 1  
20 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 3:24'29.212 33.462 11.169 13 12  
21 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 200 3:24'33.353 37.603 4.141 11    
22 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 200 3:24'40.310 44.560 6.957 13 10  
23 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 3:24'58.140 1'02.390 17.830 15    
24 41 USA Cole Custer Ford 200 3:26'11.598 2'15.848 1'13.458 14    
25 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 200 3:26'50.798 2'55.048 39.200 18    
26 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 199 3:23'08.138 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 19  
27 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 199 3:23'08.218 1 Lap 0.080 9 2  
28 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 199 3:23'08.303 1 Lap 0.085 10 8  
29 84 USA Jimmie Johnson Toyota 199 3:23'08.392 1 Lap 0.089 11    
30 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 199 3:24'31.295 1 Lap 1'22.903 13 3  
31 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 198 3:24'35.276 2 Laps 1 Lap 11 3  
32 66 USA Casey Mears Ford 195 3:24'21.019 5 Laps 3 Laps 15    
33 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 195 3:24'22.084 5 Laps 1.065 15    
34 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 193 3:24'46.463 7 Laps 2 Laps 10 5  
35 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 191 3:11'14.023 9 Laps 2 Laps 8 9  
36 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 188 3:24'32.269 12 Laps 3 Laps 13 23  
37 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 137 3:04'06.094 63 Laps 51 Laps 12    
38 40 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 123 1:59'52.177 77 Laps 14 Laps 8 3  
39 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 123 1:59'52.290 77 Laps 0.113 13 1  
40 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 123 1:59'52.730 77 Laps 0.440 7    
41 78 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 4 3'20.639 196 Laps 119 Laps 5    

 

