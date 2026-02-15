Official race results for the 2026 Daytona 500
Tyler Reddick delivered 23XI Racing a dramatic win in Sunday's Daytona 500, passing Chase Elliott in the final seconds of the race
Daytona 500 final lap crash involving Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Riley Herbst, and Brad Keselowski
Cars were crashing all over the place on the final lap, but NASCAR kept it green as Tyler Reddick used a push from 23XI Racing teammate Riley Herbst to take the lead and win NASCAR's biggest race. This follows a 2025 season where he went winless, but he more than made up for it as he hands team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR's most coveted trophy.
Former Daytona 500 winners Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano finished second and third, respectively, and all three 23XI drivers finished inside the top ten.
25 cars finished on the lead lap, but many of them were mangled due to the last-lap chaos. Of the 41 starters, 25 drivers lead lap(s) in the Daytona 500 in a new race record, and while Bubba Wallace led the most at 40, his winning teammate Reddick led only one -- the most important lap of all.
Full Results of the 68th running of the Daytona 500
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|200
|3:23'55.750
|11
|1
|2
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:23'56.058
|0.308
|0.308
|10
|4
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|200
|3:23'56.192
|0.442
|0.134
|11
|9
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:23'56.227
|0.477
|0.035
|10
|2
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|200
|3:23'56.297
|0.547
|0.070
|9
|6
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|200
|3:23'56.323
|0.573
|0.026
|12
|9
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|200
|3:23'56.360
|0.610
|0.037
|8
|4
|8
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|200
|3:23'56.425
|0.675
|0.065
|12
|9
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|200
|3:23'56.959
|1.209
|0.534
|10
|10
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|200
|3:23'57.735
|1.985
|0.776
|9
|40
|11
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|200
|3:23'57.826
|2.076
|0.091
|12
|12
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:23'58.464
|2.714
|0.638
|16
|13
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:23'59.647
|3.897
|1.183
|13
|14
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'14.162
|18.412
|14.515
|13
|3
|15
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'14.810
|19.060
|0.648
|14
|19
|16
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'16.096
|20.346
|1.286
|18
|7
|17
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|200
|3:24'16.873
|21.123
|0.777
|12
|2
|18
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'18.042
|22.292
|1.169
|13
|1
|19
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'18.043
|22.293
|0.001
|13
|1
|20
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'29.212
|33.462
|11.169
|13
|12
|21
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|200
|3:24'33.353
|37.603
|4.141
|11
|22
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|200
|3:24'40.310
|44.560
|6.957
|13
|10
|23
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|200
|3:24'58.140
|1'02.390
|17.830
|15
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|200
|3:26'11.598
|2'15.848
|1'13.458
|14
|25
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|200
|3:26'50.798
|2'55.048
|39.200
|18
|26
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|199
|3:23'08.138
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|19
|27
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|199
|3:23'08.218
|1 Lap
|0.080
|9
|2
|28
|67
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|199
|3:23'08.303
|1 Lap
|0.085
|10
|8
|29
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Toyota
|199
|3:23'08.392
|1 Lap
|0.089
|11
|30
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|199
|3:24'31.295
|1 Lap
|1'22.903
|13
|3
|31
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|198
|3:24'35.276
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|11
|3
|32
|66
|Casey Mears
|Ford
|195
|3:24'21.019
|5 Laps
|3 Laps
|15
|33
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|195
|3:24'22.084
|5 Laps
|1.065
|15
|34
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|193
|3:24'46.463
|7 Laps
|2 Laps
|10
|5
|35
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|191
|3:11'14.023
|9 Laps
|2 Laps
|8
|9
|36
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|188
|3:24'32.269
|12 Laps
|3 Laps
|13
|23
|37
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|137
|3:04'06.094
|63 Laps
|51 Laps
|12
|38
|40
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|123
|1:59'52.177
|77 Laps
|14 Laps
|8
|3
|39
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|123
|1:59'52.290
|77 Laps
|0.113
|13
|1
|40
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|123
|1:59'52.730
|77 Laps
|0.440
|7
|41
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Chevrolet
|4
|3'20.639
|196 Laps
|119 Laps
|5
