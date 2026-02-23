Official race results from 2026 Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta featured a record number of lead changes with over a dozen different drivers taking a turn out front.

For the first time since 2009, a driver opened the season with back-to-back wins as Tyler Reddick surged ahead in double overtime to win the race. It was an improbable comeback after being collected in a mid-race wreck and losing his right-front fender.

Reddick led a 1-2 for Toyota as Chase Briscoe finished second, followed by Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez. Shane van Gisbergen also rebounded from two spins to secure his career-best oval finish in the Cup Series.

Photos from Atlanta - Race

Complete Results from the Autotrader 400 at Atlanta

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts 1 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 271 3:32'26.804 10 53 67 2 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 271 3:32'26.968 0.164 0.164 7 27 43 3 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.036 0.232 0.068 7 34 4 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.094 0.290 0.058 12 2 38 5 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.204 0.400 0.110 9 32 6 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.291 0.487 0.087 10 1 32 7 38 Zane Smith Ford 271 3:32'27.357 0.553 0.066 12 1 30 8 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 271 3:32'27.391 0.587 0.034 7 46 48 9 60 Ryan Preece Ford 271 3:32'27.479 0.675 0.088 9 32 10 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 271 3:32'27.503 0.699 0.024 12 6 31 11 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.632 0.828 0.129 10 11 38 12 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 271 3:32'27.663 0.859 0.031 10 25 13 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 271 3:32'27.689 0.885 0.026 13 10 24 14 4 Noah Gragson Ford 271 3:32'27.807 1.003 0.118 10 23 15 17 Chris Buescher Ford 271 3:32'27.965 1.161 0.158 11 22 16 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 271 3:32'28.055 1.251 0.090 12 21 17 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 271 3:32'28.199 1.395 0.144 10 10 22 18 22 Joey Logano Ford 271 3:32'28.286 1.482 0.087 13 26 22 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 271 3:32'28.624 1.820 0.338 14 18 20 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 271 3:32'30.729 3.925 2.105 15 17 21 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 271 3:32'41.099 14.295 10.370 8 9 16 22 41 Cole Custer Ford 270 3:32'34.093 1 Lap 1 Lap 13 16 23 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 269 3:32'28.939 2 Laps 1 Lap 11 14 24 43 Erik Jones Toyota 269 3:32'29.339 2 Laps 0.400 11 13 25 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 258 3:14'00.831 13 Laps 11 Laps 14 Accident 12 26 2 Austin Cindric Ford 257 3:12'58.190 14 Laps 1 Lap 7 21 Accident 21 27 51 Cody Ware Ford 257 3:15'35.733 14 Laps 2'37.543 11 Accident 10 28 24 William Byron Chevrolet 256 3:11'49.025 15 Laps 1 Lap 7 Accident 25 29 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 256 3:11'50.215 15 Laps 1.190 14 Accident 8 30 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 223 2:41'53.624 48 Laps 33 Laps 8 Accident 9 31 44 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 220 2:49'03.957 51 Laps 3 Laps 17 Accident 32 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 160 1:55'21.401 111 Laps 60 Laps 5 48 Accident 13 33 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 157 3:32'42.516 114 Laps 3 Laps 7 4 34 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 124 1:30'09.636 147 Laps 33 Laps 5 Accident 7 35 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 111 1:25'14.191 160 Laps 13 Laps 7 Accident 2 36 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 103 1:12'30.703 168 Laps 8 Laps 8 Accident 1 37 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 81 49'45.606 190 Laps 22 Laps 4 Accident 1 38 21 Josh Berry Ford 81 49'45.617 190 Laps 0.011 4 Accident 1