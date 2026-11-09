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NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale

Blaney won the NASCAR Cup finale for the second consecutive year as Larson became a three-time Cup champion

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:09 AM

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Ryan Blaney wins race, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is over. While Kyle Larson claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series championship with Hendrick Motorsports, Ryan Blaney captured the checkered flag for Team Penske.

Blaney made the pass for the win at the exit of Turn 4, coming to the white flag, overtaking Reddick for the victory. Blaney led just seven laps, and he also won the season finale at Phoenix last year with a late-race pass.

There were 18 lead changes between eight drivers. Denny Hamlin, who finished sixth, led the most laps at 87, followed by Reddick at 53, and Christopher Bell with 46.

The race featured just three cautions for 23 laps. Of the 40 starters, 38 made it to the checkered flag. Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe blew an engine, and Corey Heim also fell out of the race early with mechanical gremlins.

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NASCAR Cup Homestead race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 267 3:00'00.533 10 7 71 32.616 261 2 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 3:00'00.847 0.314 0.314 9 53 53 32.649 261 3 24 William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:00'01.086 0.553 0.239 9 38 41 32.971 261 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 267 3:00'01.779 1.246 0.693 9 46 50 32.700 261 5 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 3:00'02.677 2.144 0.898 9 1 36 32.835 261 6 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:00'02.830 2.297 0.153 9 87 46 32.681 175 7 2 Austin Cindric Ford 267 3:00'03.047 2.514 0.217 9 43 32.963 90 8 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 3:00'05.024 4.491 1.977 9 33 32.739 175 9 4 Noah Gragson Ford 267 3:00'05.528 4.995 0.504 10 28 33.110 261 10 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 267 3:00'05.543 5.010 0.015 9 27 33.071 261 11 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 3:00'06.099 5.566 0.556 10 26 33.203 261 12 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:00'06.154 5.621 0.055 9 32 33.214 90 13 21 Josh Berry Ford 267 3:00'06.324 5.791 0.170 9 24 33.075 2 14 38 Zane Smith Ford 267 3:00'06.787 6.254 0.463 9 25 33.406 175 15 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 267 3:00'07.568 7.035 0.781 9 33.426 90 16 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 3:00'07.623 7.090 0.055 9 25 33.304 2 17 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 3:00'13.327 12.794 5.704 10 20 33.483 2 18 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 267 3:00'16.016 15.483 2.689 8 19 33.721 175 19 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 267 3:00'16.397 15.864 0.381 8 18 33.723 222 20 43 Erik Jones Toyota 267 3:00'16.651 16.118 0.254 8 17 33.621 226 21 77 Justin Haley Chevrolet 267 3:00'18.785 18.252 2.134 8 33.141 175 22 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 3:00'18.868 18.335 0.083 10 19 33.349 90 23 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 267 3:00'20.728 20.195 1.860 8 14 33.304 219 24 17 Chris Buescher Ford 267 3:00'21.209 20.676 0.481 8 13 33.570 217 25 60 Ryan Preece Ford 267 3:00'23.314 22.781 2.105 10 12 33.960 90 26 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 266 3:00'13.766 1 Lap 1 Lap 10 11 33.486 2 27 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 266 3:00'15.503 1 Lap 1.737 8 10 33.488 2 28 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 266 3:00'17.283 1 Lap 1.780 11 9 33.749 122 29 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 266 3:00'17.692 1 Lap 0.409 12 8 33.864 227 30 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 266 3:00'19.654 1 Lap 1.962 8 7 33.523 219 31 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 266 3:00'20.485 1 Lap 0.831 8 6 33.898 2 32 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 266 3:00'22.170 1 Lap 1.685 8 5 33.986 220 33 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 265 3:00'14.468 2 Laps 1 Lap 8 4 33.672 181 34 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 265 3:00'16.575 2 Laps 2.107 8 3 34.125 2 35 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 264 3:00'14.839 3 Laps 1 Lap 9 2 33.785 214 36 44 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 262 3:00'25.056 5 Laps 2 Laps 8 34.246 213 37 62 Casey Mears Chevrolet 261 3:00'10.988 6 Laps 1 Lap 9 1 33.817 255 38 66 Chad Finchum Ford 257 3:00'25.754 10 Laps 4 Laps 9 34.631 2 39 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 77 45'37.147 190 Laps 180 Laps 3 33 Engine 1 32.870 2 40 67 Corey Heim Toyota 57 1:13'17.524 210 Laps 20 Laps 13 2 Electrical 33.446 2

Watch: Ryan Blaney wins Homestead thriller, Kyle Larson crowned champion

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