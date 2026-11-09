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NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Official race results: NASCAR Cup Homestead season finale

Blaney won the NASCAR Cup finale for the second consecutive year as Larson became a three-time Cup champion

Nick DeGroot

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 12:09 AM

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Ryan Blaney wins race, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney wins race, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

The 2026 NASCAR Cup season is over. While Kyle Larson claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series championship with Hendrick Motorsports, Ryan Blaney captured the checkered flag for Team Penske.

Blaney made the pass for the win at the exit of Turn 4, coming to the white flag, overtaking Reddick for the victory. Blaney led just seven laps, and he also won the season finale at Phoenix last year with a late-race pass.

There were 18 lead changes between eight drivers. Denny Hamlin, who finished sixth, led the most laps at 87, followed by Reddick at 53, and Christopher Bell with 46. 

The race featured just three cautions for 23 laps. Of the 40 starters, 38 made it to the checkered flag. Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe blew an engine, and Corey Heim also fell out of the race early with mechanical gremlins.

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NASCAR Cup Homestead race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 267 3:00'00.533     10 7   71 32.616 261 2 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 3:00'00.847 0.314 0.314 9 53   53 32.649 261 3 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:00'01.086 0.553 0.239 9 38   41 32.971 261 4 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 267 3:00'01.779 1.246 0.693 9 46   50 32.700 261 5 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 3:00'02.677 2.144 0.898 9 1   36 32.835 261 6 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:00'02.830 2.297 0.153 9 87   46 32.681 175 7 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 267 3:00'03.047 2.514 0.217 9     43 32.963 90 8 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 3:00'05.024 4.491 1.977 9     33 32.739 175 9 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 267 3:00'05.528 4.995 0.504 10     28 33.110 261 10 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 267 3:00'05.543 5.010 0.015 9     27 33.071 261 11 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 3:00'06.099 5.566 0.556 10     26 33.203 261 12 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:00'06.154 5.621 0.055 9     32 33.214 90 13 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 267 3:00'06.324 5.791 0.170 9     24 33.075 2 14 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 267 3:00'06.787 6.254 0.463 9     25 33.406 175 15 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 267 3:00'07.568 7.035 0.781 9       33.426 90 16 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 3:00'07.623 7.090 0.055 9     25 33.304 2 17 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 267 3:00'13.327 12.794 5.704 10     20 33.483 2 18 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 267 3:00'16.016 15.483 2.689 8     19 33.721 175 19 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 267 3:00'16.397 15.864 0.381 8     18 33.723 222 20 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 267 3:00'16.651 16.118 0.254 8     17 33.621 226 21 77 USA Justin Haley Chevrolet 267 3:00'18.785 18.252 2.134 8       33.141 175 22 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 3:00'18.868 18.335 0.083 10     19 33.349 90 23 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 267 3:00'20.728 20.195 1.860 8     14 33.304 219 24 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 267 3:00'21.209 20.676 0.481 8     13 33.570 217 25 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 267 3:00'23.314 22.781 2.105 10     12 33.960 90 26 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 266 3:00'13.766 1 Lap 1 Lap 10     11 33.486 2 27 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 266 3:00'15.503 1 Lap 1.737 8     10 33.488 2 28 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 266 3:00'17.283 1 Lap 1.780 11     9 33.749 122 29 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 266 3:00'17.692 1 Lap 0.409 12     8 33.864 227 30 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 266 3:00'19.654 1 Lap 1.962 8     7 33.523 219 31 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 266 3:00'20.485 1 Lap 0.831 8     6 33.898 2 32 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 266 3:00'22.170 1 Lap 1.685 8     5 33.986 220 33 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 265 3:00'14.468 2 Laps 1 Lap 8     4 33.672 181 34 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 265 3:00'16.575 2 Laps 2.107 8     3 34.125 2 35 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 264 3:00'14.839 3 Laps 1 Lap 9     2 33.785 214 36 44 USA JJ Yeley Chevrolet 262 3:00'25.056 5 Laps 2 Laps 8       34.246 213 37 62 USA Casey Mears Chevrolet 261 3:00'10.988 6 Laps 1 Lap 9     1 33.817 255 38 66 USA Chad Finchum Ford 257 3:00'25.754 10 Laps 4 Laps 9       34.631 2 39 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 77 45'37.147 190 Laps 180 Laps 3 33 Engine 1 32.870 2 40 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 57 1:13'17.524 210 Laps 20 Laps 13 2 Electrical   33.446 2

Watch: Ryan Blaney wins Homestead thriller, Kyle Larson crowned champion

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