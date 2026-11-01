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NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race

Byron ended his winless streak in a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 10:59 PM

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William Byron leads, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

William Byron collected his 17th career win and fourth at Martinsville on Sunday, while also ending a winless streak that dates back to this very race in the fall of 2025.

It was a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 with Chase Elliott second, two seconds adrift of the win.

Byron led a remarkable 362 of 500 laps, which is more laps than he had led the entire season.

Of the 37 starters, only two cars failed to reach the checkered flag -- Austin Cindric and Josh Bilicki. Just seven cars finished on the lead lap after a lengthy green-flag run to end the race.

The race was slowed by six cautions for 47 laps, and featured 11 lead changes between six different drivers.

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NASCAR Cup Martinsville II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 24 William Byron Chevrolet 500 3:19'06.310 12 362 76 19.817 234 2 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 500 3:19'08.359 2.049 2.049 9 45 19.843 234 3 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 500 3:19'19.412 13.102 11.053 11 44 51 19.845 236 4 21 Josh Berry Ford 500 3:19'20.398 14.088 0.986 12 43 20.038 425 5 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 500 3:19'22.575 16.265 2.177 11 32 20.082 355 6 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 3:19'25.495 19.185 2.920 9 40 31 19.969 342 7 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 500 3:19'27.491 21.181 1.996 10 30 19.995 425 8 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 499 3:19'10.979 1 Lap 1 Lap 10 34 19.882 424 9 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 499 3:19'12.807 1 Lap 1.828 10 28 20.066 429 10 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 499 3:19'14.176 1 Lap 1.369 10 35 19.972 146 11 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 499 3:19'17.516 1 Lap 3.340 10 7 36 19.897 432 12 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 499 3:19'17.970 1 Lap 0.454 10 29 19.923 343 13 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 499 3:19'18.709 1 Lap 0.739 10 29 20.063 423 14 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 499 3:19'21.711 1 Lap 3.002 9 6 23 19.977 438 15 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 499 3:19'21.782 1 Lap 0.071 10 25 20.104 277 16 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 499 3:19'21.960 1 Lap 0.178 10 21 20.048 346 17 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 499 3:19'23.393 1 Lap 1.433 10 20 20.102 429 18 22 Joey Logano Ford 498 3:19'15.012 2 Laps 1 Lap 10 25 19.912 274 19 38 Zane Smith Ford 498 3:19'16.693 2 Laps 1.681 9 18 20.057 424 20 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 498 3:19'18.292 2 Laps 1.599 10 19.923 424 21 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 498 3:19'24.387 2 Laps 6.095 10 16 19.882 348 22 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 498 3:19'24.395 2 Laps 0.008 11 15 20.039 422 23 60 Ryan Preece Ford 498 3:19'28.583 2 Laps 4.188 11 41 22 20.169 208 24 17 Chris Buescher Ford 497 3:19'08.534 3 Laps 1 Lap 10 13 19.993 445 25 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 497 3:19'09.412 3 Laps 0.878 10 12 20.032 421 26 4 Noah Gragson Ford 497 3:19'11.317 3 Laps 1.905 10 11 19.892 343 27 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 497 3:19'12.306 3 Laps 0.989 8 10 20.062 346 28 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 497 3:19'13.039 3 Laps 0.733 10 9 20.139 345 29 43 Erik Jones Toyota 497 3:19'19.732 3 Laps 6.693 9 8 19.929 354 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 497 3:19'19.987 3 Laps 0.255 10 7 20.101 430 31 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 496 3:19'19.630 4 Laps 1 Lap 9 6 20.135 430 32 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 495 3:19'06.893 5 Laps 1 Lap 10 5 20.067 419 33 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 494 3:19'24.983 6 Laps 1 Lap 10 4 20.156 425 34 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 487 3:19'26.792 13 Laps 7 Laps 12 3 20.111 426 35 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 441 3:19'19.150 59 Laps 46 Laps 10 2 20.016 196 36 2 Austin Cindric Ford 222 1:30'54.984 278 Laps 219 Laps 8 Accident 5 20.070 208 37 66 Josh Bilicki Ford 105 38'37.360 395 Laps 117 Laps 4 Clutch 20.571 2

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