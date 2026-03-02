Official results from 2026 NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas
Reddick held off SVG to win his third consecutive Cup race to open the 2026 season
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Michael Jordan was once again right there to watch Tyler Reddick go back-to-back-to-back to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.
Reddick is the first driver in NASCAR history to do this at the Cup level, and he had to beat one of the best road racers out there to get it done as Shane van Gisbergen harassed him in the closing laps.
The #45 did not make any mistakes, and Reddick eventually pulled away as SVG faded, finishing second and ending his streak of five consecutive road/street course wins. Christopher Bell, who opted for fresh tires during the final caution, finish third.
Stage 1 winner Ross Chastain finished 35th after losing a wheel late in the race, while Stage 2 winner Ty Gibbs finished fourth in a great day for the #54 team. Chastain also got the bonus point for fastest lap.
2026 NASCAR Cup COTA race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|1
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|95
|2:58'52.130
|5
|58
|2
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:58'56.074
|3.944
|3.944
|6
|2
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|95
|2:58'56.835
|4.705
|0.761
|7
|4
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|95
|2:59'00.282
|8.152
|3.447
|7
|5
|5
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'02.553
|10.423
|2.271
|6
|5
|6
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'04.849
|12.719
|2.296
|7
|7
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'06.327
|14.197
|1.478
|8
|8
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|95
|2:59'06.343
|14.213
|0.016
|6
|11
|9
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'07.024
|14.894
|0.681
|7
|1
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|95
|2:59'07.554
|15.424
|0.530
|6
|11
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|95
|2:59'10.964
|18.834
|3.410
|7
|12
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'11.866
|19.736
|0.902
|7
|13
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'13.568
|21.438
|1.702
|6
|1
|14
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'15.719
|23.589
|2.151
|6
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|95
|2:59'16.076
|23.946
|0.357
|7
|16
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'17.592
|25.462
|1.516
|7
|17
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|95
|2:59'17.780
|25.650
|0.188
|6
|18
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|95
|2:59'18.406
|26.276
|0.626
|7
|19
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'21.935
|29.805
|3.529
|8
|20
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|95
|2:59'23.408
|31.278
|1.473
|7
|21
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|95
|2:59'24.441
|32.311
|1.033
|6
|22
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|95
|2:59'25.848
|33.718
|1.407
|6
|23
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|95
|2:59'27.253
|35.123
|1.405
|5
|24
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|95
|2:59'27.964
|35.834
|0.711
|6
|25
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'28.042
|35.912
|0.078
|6
|26
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|95
|2:59'29.299
|37.169
|1.257
|6
|27
|33
|Jesse Love
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'31.216
|39.086
|1.917
|6
|28
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'34.030
|41.900
|2.814
|5
|29
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'36.081
|43.951
|2.051
|6
|30
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'39.063
|46.933
|2.982
|7
|31
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|95
|2:59'59.554
|1'07.424
|20.491
|14
|32
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|95
|3:00'23.144
|1'31.014
|23.590
|6
|33
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|95
|3:00'28.390
|1'36.260
|5.246
|6
|34
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|93
|2:59'39.894
|2 Laps
|2 Laps
|7
|35
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|93
|2:59'43.167
|2 Laps
|3.273
|7
|4
|36
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|89
|2:59'45.398
|6 Laps
|4 Laps
|8
|37
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|62
|1:57'23.964
|33 Laps
|27 Laps
|5
|8
Share Or Save This Story
Tyler Reddick earns NASCAR Cup pole at COTA ahead of Ross Chastain
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet
23XI Racing riding high after Tyler Reddick sweeps first two NASCAR races
Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back, wins mad Atlanta Cup race with no fender
Daytona 500 win special for Tyler Reddick spotter Nick Payne
All the reasons why the Daytona 500 meant so much to Tyler Reddick
Latest news
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after COTA 2026
Shane van Gisbergen: "It’s weird to be disappointed with second"
Tyler Reddick beats Van Gisbergen to earn historic COTA NASCAR Cup win
Official results from 2026 NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments