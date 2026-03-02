Skip to main content

Results
NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

Official results from 2026 NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas

Reddick held off SVG to win his third consecutive Cup race to open the 2026 season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Michael Jordan was once again right there to watch Tyler Reddick go back-to-back-to-back to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.

Reddick is the first driver in NASCAR history to do this at the Cup level, and he had to beat one of the best road racers out there to get it done as Shane van Gisbergen harassed him in the closing laps.

The #45 did not make any mistakes, and Reddick eventually pulled away as SVG faded, finishing second and ending his streak of five consecutive road/street course wins. Christopher Bell, who opted for fresh tires during the final caution, finish third.

Stage 1 winner Ross Chastain finished 35th after losing a wheel late in the race, while Stage 2 winner Ty Gibbs finished fourth in a great day for the #54 team. Chastain also got the bonus point for fastest lap.

2026 NASCAR Cup COTA race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement
1 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 95 2:58'52.130     5 58  
2 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 95 2:58'56.074 3.944 3.944 6 2  
3 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 95 2:58'56.835 4.705 0.761 7    
4 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 95 2:59'00.282 8.152 3.447 7 5  
5 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 95 2:59'02.553 10.423 2.271 6 5  
6 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 95 2:59'04.849 12.719 2.296 7    
7 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 95 2:59'06.327 14.197 1.478 8    
8 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 95 2:59'06.343 14.213 0.016 6 11  
9 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 95 2:59'07.024 14.894 0.681 7 1  
10 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 95 2:59'07.554 15.424 0.530 6    
11 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 95 2:59'10.964 18.834 3.410 7    
12 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 95 2:59'11.866 19.736 0.902 7    
13 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 95 2:59'13.568 21.438 1.702 6 1  
14 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 95 2:59'15.719 23.589 2.151 6    
15 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 95 2:59'16.076 23.946 0.357 7    
16 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 95 2:59'17.592 25.462 1.516 7    
17 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 95 2:59'17.780 25.650 0.188 6    
18 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 95 2:59'18.406 26.276 0.626 7    
19 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 95 2:59'21.935 29.805 3.529 8    
20 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 95 2:59'23.408 31.278 1.473 7    
21 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 95 2:59'24.441 32.311 1.033 6    
22 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 95 2:59'25.848 33.718 1.407 6    
23 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 95 2:59'27.253 35.123 1.405 5    
24 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 95 2:59'27.964 35.834 0.711 6    
25 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 95 2:59'28.042 35.912 0.078 6    
26 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 95 2:59'29.299 37.169 1.257 6    
27 33 USA Jesse Love Chevrolet 95 2:59'31.216 39.086 1.917 6    
28 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 95 2:59'34.030 41.900 2.814 5    
29 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 95 2:59'36.081 43.951 2.051 6    
30 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 95 2:59'39.063 46.933 2.982 7    
31 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 95 2:59'59.554 1'07.424 20.491 14    
32 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 95 3:00'23.144 1'31.014 23.590 6    
33 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 95 3:00'28.390 1'36.260 5.246 6    
34 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 93 2:59'39.894 2 Laps 2 Laps 7    
35 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 93 2:59'43.167 2 Laps 3.273 7 4  
36 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 89 2:59'45.398 6 Laps 4 Laps 8    
37 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 62 1:57'23.964 33 Laps 27 Laps 5 8  

