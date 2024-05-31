Parker Retzlaff to make NASCAR Cup debut with Beard Motorsports

The team announced this week that the 21-year-old native of Rhineland, Wisc., would drive its No. 62 Chevrolet in the Aug. 25 Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

The small, one car family-owned operation has planned to field its No. 62 Chevrolet entry in at least four Cup races in 2024. Anthony Alfredo drove for the team in the Daytona 500 and in the spring race at Talladega.

Retzlaff currently competes full-time for Jordan Anderson Racing. In 54 career Xfinity starts, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

“This is the goal – racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and especially racing at Daytona,” Retzlaff said. “It’s what I have been working for and it’s what everyone that races in the lower series work toward.

“It’s an exciting time getting ready to make my first start in the Cup Series and it’s an incredible opportunity to do this with Beard Motorsports. Everyone in the NASCAR garage knows what that team is capable of, especially at the superspeedways.

“I’m just really excited and ready for this chance.”

Retzlaff has run well on the superspeedways this season in Xfinity, finishing a career best third in the season opener at Daytona and fifth a week later at Atlanta. He also finished fourth in the 2023 Daytona season opener.

Since making its debut in the Cup series in 2017, several drivers driven for Beard including, Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and Alfredo.

“We really feel like we are in a great place as a team with the cars we are taking to the track and the people that Darren (Shaw, crew chief) has put together on this team,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports.

“I love that we are able to give the opportunity to race at this level for young drivers. They are always excited to be a part of the team, to be at the track and interact with guests.

“Parker certainly seems eager to prove himself and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him to further his goals.”