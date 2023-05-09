Subscribe
Previous / No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight
NASCAR Cup News

Two Penske crew members suspended for loose wheel

Two members of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Penske Cup team have been suspended by NASCAR for a loose wheel penalty.

Jim Utter
By:

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended tire changer Keiston France and jackman Patrick Gray – who both serve on the pit crew of Cindric’s No. 2 Ford team – for the next two races, this weekend at Darlington, S.C., and next weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Both were suspended and found in violation of “Safety Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event.”

While running just inside the top 20 in Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, Cindric hit the wall and lost a wheel on Lap 108, which forced NASCAR to put the race under caution.

Cindric was assessed a two-lap penalty at the time of the incident.

Had the incident taken place last year, Cindric’s crew chief would have served a four-race suspension, but NASCAR altered the rules for 2023 regarding loose wheel penalties.

Fellow Ford driver Chase Briscoe also had a wheel get loose during Sunday’s race, but it was on pit road while the race was under caution. He was assessed a penalty for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Cindric, 24, who kicked off his rookie year in 2022 by winning the Daytona 500, has struggled in his sophomore season. He is currently 21st in the series standings with a pair of top-10 finishes in the first 12 races.

shares
comments

No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure

NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure

NASCAR Canada

NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure NASCAR shuffles Canadian Pinty's Series leadership structure

No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight

No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight No NASCAR penalties to come from Kansas pit road fight

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight

Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight Subaru has “back against the wall” in GT300 title fight

IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list IndyCar on Indy road course: Start time, how to watch, entry list

Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change

Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change Neuville: WRC has reached a critical point, needs change

Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events

Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events

LM24 Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing

Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events Attend Le Mans in style with five-day hospitality package from Canossa Events

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe