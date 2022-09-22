Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

Penske dominates Homestead NASCAR Cup test with Cindric, Logano

Penske topped both days of NASCAR’s organizational test at Homestead-Miami Speedway this week, ahead of next month’s crucial Cup Series playoff race there.

Charles Bradley
By:
Penske dominates Homestead NASCAR Cup test with Cindric, Logano

The test offered drivers a rare chance to run their Next Gen machinery and gather data at the 1.5-mile speedway, which hosts a Round of 8 race – the Dixie Vodka 400 – on October 23.

Penske’s rookie Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric topped the field on Tuesday in his Ford Mustang at 165.548mph, ahead of teammate Joey Logano and the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Denny Hamlin.

Logano stayed on track in Miami on Wednesday and improved his fastest lap to 167.126mph before rain curtailed the running towards the end of the day.

His former teammate Brad Keselowski, now co-owner/driver of RFK Racing, was second fastest on Wednesday at 167.033mph, ahead of Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Homestead returns to the post-season roster for the first time since 2019, when it served as the season finale each year since 2002.

Former series champion Chase Elliott said: “It’s obviously different not being the last race, but there’s still a large amount of significance on the event, just like really all of the last 10 are.

“If you make it to the final one, that one’s a bit different. But the rest of them, you’re always trying to win, always trying to bank as many points as you can and you’re gonna do your part to get through the round.”

Tuesday’s test also marked the Petty GMS debut of Noah Gragson in its Chevy, who will race for the team in the Cup Series full-time next season. He was one of many drivers to graze the wall using the high line of the speedway…

 

Wheel-force cars from each of NASCAR’s three manufacturers joined the action Wednesday and will continue to run on Thursday, allowing them to gather extra information.

Day 1 times:

Position

Car No.

Name

Make

Team

Best Speed

Laps Run

1

2

Austin Cindric

Ford

Team Penske

165.548

116

2

22

Joey Logano

Ford

Team Penske

165.497

124

3

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

165.320

117

4

6

Brad Keselowski

Ford

RFK Racing

165.264

133

5

19

Christopher Bell

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

165.249

157

6

3

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

165.122

143

7

34

Michael McDowell

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

164.916

115

8

7

Corey LaJoie

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

164.735

100

9

23

John Hunter Nemechek

Toyota

23XI Racing

164.419

120

10

4

Kevin Harvick

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

164.399

178

11

24

William Byron

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

164.149

159

12

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

JTG-Daugherty Racing

164.014

102

13

9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

163.979

124

14

31

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

163.800

76

15

14

Chase Briscoe

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

163.676

111

16

1

Daniel Suárez

Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing

163.626

189

17

43

Erik Jones

Chevrolet

Petty GMS

162.921

127

18

21

Harrison Burton

Ford

Wood Brothers Racing

162.206

63

Day 2 times:

Position

Car No.

Name

Make

Team

Best Speed

Laps Run

1

22

Joey Logano

Ford

Team Penske

167.126

200

2

6

Brad Keselowski

Ford

RFK Racing

167.033

159

3

24

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

166.641

171

4

12

Ryan Blaney

Ford

Team Penske

166.569

181

5

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

166.441

58

6

23

Ty Gibbs/Bubba Wallace

Toyota

23XI Racing

166.113

160

7

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

JTG-Daugherty Racing

165.787

116

8

1

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

Trackhouse Racing

165.451

167

9

7

Corey LaJoie

Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports

165.401

124

10

21

Harrison Burton

Ford

Wood Brothers Racing

165.380

163

11

9

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

165.173

143

12

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

165.173

127

13

31

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

165.017

100

14

14

Chase Briscoe

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

164.800

135

15

34

Todd Gilliland

Ford

Front Row Motorsports

163.934

122

16

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

163.915

122

17

4

Kevin Harvick

Ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

163.320

65

18

43

Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

Petty GMS

161.007

145

 

