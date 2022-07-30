Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more Next / Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup News

Petty GMS signs Erik Jones to multi-year contract extension

Petty GMS Racing and Erik Jones have agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep him in the team’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

Jim Utter
By:
Petty GMS signs Erik Jones to multi-year contract extension

Jones, 26, joined what was this Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021 and continued with the organization this year after a merger which formed Petty GMS.

“I’m really excited to have this deal done and finally be able to talk about it,” said Jones. “I really like the group I have at Petty GMS and working with Dave (Elenz, crew chief). Each week I feel like we get better and better and put ourselves in contention to win.

“Knowing where I’ll be driving allows us to really focus on building the team and making our cars better. I’m looking forward to finishing this season strong, hopefully with a win, and continuing to build on what we started this year with Petty GMS.”

Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro

Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

In his first year working with Elenz, Jones has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season and is currently 18th in the series standings. He owns a pair of wins in the Cup Series, with his most recent coming in 2019 when he was with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones, a native of Byron, Mich., also has nine wins in the Xfinity Series and seven in Trucks, where he won the series title in 2015.

“Erik has been a great addition to Petty GMS this year and we’re thrilled to have him signed for the coming years,” said team owner Maury Gallagher. “We’re excited to continue building our Cup program with Erik, Dave and the No. 43 team.

“They’ve shown great growth and potential this season and we know it will only continue.”

Jones will have a new teammate in 2023. The organization recently announced that Ty Dillon, driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet, would not be returning next season.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Erik since he joined RPM and now Petty GMS,” said Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty. “Erik’s done an outstanding job representing the No. 43 and all of the fans who love to see that car on track.

“It’s nice to have Erik locked in for the years to come and continue building on the legacy of the No. 43 as he continues his Cup career.”

shares
comments
2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Previous article

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Next article

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Tyler Reddick rockets to Cup pole on Indy Road Course Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick rockets to Cup pole on Indy Road Course

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Tyler Reddick rockets to Cup pole on Indy Road Course
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tyler Reddick rockets to Cup pole on Indy Road Course

Tyler Reddick set a blistering pace on his way to winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indy Road Course.

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Cindric tops NASCAR Cup practice on Indy RC

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric topped Saturday morning’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session at the Indy Road Course.

Petty GMS signs Erik Jones to multi-year contract extension
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS signs Erik Jones to multi-year contract extension

Petty GMS Racing and Erik Jones have agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep him in the team’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Round 22 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season..

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.