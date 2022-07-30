Petty GMS signs Erik Jones to multi-year contract extension

Jones, 26, joined what was this Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021 and continued with the organization this year after a merger which formed Petty GMS.

“I’m really excited to have this deal done and finally be able to talk about it,” said Jones. “I really like the group I have at Petty GMS and working with Dave (Elenz, crew chief). Each week I feel like we get better and better and put ourselves in contention to win.

“Knowing where I’ll be driving allows us to really focus on building the team and making our cars better. I’m looking forward to finishing this season strong, hopefully with a win, and continuing to build on what we started this year with Petty GMS.”

Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

In his first year working with Elenz, Jones has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes this season and is currently 18th in the series standings. He owns a pair of wins in the Cup Series, with his most recent coming in 2019 when he was with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones, a native of Byron, Mich., also has nine wins in the Xfinity Series and seven in Trucks, where he won the series title in 2015.

“Erik has been a great addition to Petty GMS this year and we’re thrilled to have him signed for the coming years,” said team owner Maury Gallagher. “We’re excited to continue building our Cup program with Erik, Dave and the No. 43 team.

“They’ve shown great growth and potential this season and we know it will only continue.”

Jones will have a new teammate in 2023. The organization recently announced that Ty Dillon, driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet, would not be returning next season.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Erik since he joined RPM and now Petty GMS,” said Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty. “Erik’s done an outstanding job representing the No. 43 and all of the fans who love to see that car on track.

“It’s nice to have Erik locked in for the years to come and continue building on the legacy of the No. 43 as he continues his Cup career.”