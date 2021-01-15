Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing

shares
comments
By:

GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter Pitbull is taking on an ownership role at the Trackhouse Racing NASCAR team.

Trackhouse Racing, founded by Justin Marks, is making its Cup Series debut in February's Daytona 500.

With Monterrey, Mexico native Daniel Suarez at the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, the team intends to run the entire NCS schedule. Suarez is the only foreign-born national NASCAR series champion in the sport's history, winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2016.

Now a global superstar has joined the all- new race team in Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, who takes on an ownership role at Trackhouse.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” said Pitbull. “As soon as I met Justin, Ty Norris (team president) and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.  This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so Get Ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

Marks is a former NASCAR competitor himself, having won once in the Xfinity Series.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” said Marks.

“I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world.  Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music.  Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

Read Also:

Related video

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

Previous article

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing

Latest news

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar rider Cherpin dies from crash injuries

11h
2
IMSA

Performance Tech to run two 16-year-olds in Rolex 24

1h
3
Formula 1

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

9h
4
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

5
WRC

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

5h

Latest news

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing
NAS

Pitbull becomes co-owner at Trackhouse Racing

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races
NAS

Ty Dillon set to join Gaunt Brothers for two Daytona Cup races

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500
NAS

Noah Gragson to attempt Cup Series debut in Daytona 500

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing
NAS

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman to debut new sponsor at Daytona
NAS

Roush Fenway, Ryan Newman to debut new sponsor at Daytona

Latest videos

Pitbull joins Trackhouse Racing Team 01:09
NASCAR Cup
2m

Pitbull joins Trackhouse Racing Team

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.