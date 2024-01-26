Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
News

Pitbull to perform Daytona 500 pre-race concert

Grammy-award winning singer and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull will perform the pre-race concert ahead of the 66th running of the Daytona 500.

Updated
Singer Pitbull

Armando Christian Pérez, more commonly known as Pitbull, will entertain the sold-out crowd at Daytona International Speedway before the green flag flies for NASCAR's crown jewel event. He has earned 46 awards during his illustrious career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. 

The race is scheduled to take place on 18 February with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hoping to defend his 2023 victory. Pitbull previously served as the grand marshal for the 2021 Daytona 500, giving the command to start engines.

Team co-owner Pitbull, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

Team co-owner Pitbull, Trackhouse Racing Team

“There’s no better way to get the energy flowing than with Pitbull performing our pre-race concert for the Daytona 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Pitbull has continued to release major hits for over a decade and has shown tremendous longevity as an artist over the years. He’ll bring all the South Florida vibes and culture up here to put on quite the show for the 66th running of The Great American Race.”

Pitbull's connection to the world of stock car racing are deeper than the casual fan may realize, as he is the co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team.

Founded in 2021 by Justin Marks, Trackhouse has won six races [Ross Chastain - 4, Daniel Suarez - 1, Shane van Gisbergen - 1]. They were the NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up in 2022, and the most recent race winners with Chastain taking victory in the 2023 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The next iteration of Pitbull's TRACKHOUSE album series is set for release in February. Per a release, "the lyrics and cover of the EP titled TRACKHOUSE: Daytona 500 Edition reflect key elements of NASCAR’s biggest race."

"It’s an honor to once again be part of the Great American Race, this time performing at the Daytona 500,” said Pitbull“So Everyone start your engines, Get Ready and Dale!” 

The 2024 season unofficially kicks off with The Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum next weekend, highlighted by a halftime performance by Machine Gun Kelly. 

