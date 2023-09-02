Subscribe
Previous / JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Interview

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

Ryan Preece says that his vicious wreck last Saturday night at Daytona looked far worse than it actually was.

Jim Utter
By:

Preece, who drives the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, got turned by driver Erik Jones late in Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Preece’s car darted across the track and collected the No. 14 Ford of his teammate Chase Briscoe.

As Preece slid from the asphalt onto the grass on the backstretch, the car went airborne and eventually flipped nearly a dozen times before coming to a violent stop on its wheels.

Preece eventually emerged from the car. He was taken by ambulance to the infield care center and eventually to a local hospital for evaluation. He was released from the hospital the next morning and on Friday he was medically cleared to race this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Visiting with the media outside his team’s hauler on Saturday morning, Preece looked no worse for wear outside of bruises under both of his eyes.

“They aren’t bad,” Preece said of his eyes. “I’m just going to put an end to it right now because what I want you all to know is racing in general, whether you’re racing a sprint car, a modified or anything, it’s dangerous.

“There are consequences to everything, but what we do as race car drivers is we respect one another to not put ourselves in positions to be like that. I’m fine. My vision is perfect, everything about it. They don’t hurt.

“What I can tell you is I went through all the tests. I feel fine. If I didn’t feel fine, I wouldn’t be in this car this weekend, but, obviously, I’m grateful and excited to be here.”

 

Preece said prior to the start of last Saturday night’s race at Darlington, he and his crew chief, Chad Johnston, had talked about whether Preece wanted to drive a sprint car sometime.

“I said I would, but, ‘I don’t want to go for a flip like they do’ and go figure. I’m good. I’m OK,” he said. “I’ve got no broken bones. I’m not sore.

“I wasn’t sore after it – a little bit of bruising, but nothing too crazy.”

Preece said he would like to be a part of NASCAR’s look into his crash and believes it will find modifications that can be made to help prevent the airborne nature of his accident in the future.

In the meantime, the 32-year-old former NASCAR modified star said he never considered not racing this weekend.

“No way. Why? I mean, as a racer, why? You go talk to a guy that’s racing a 410 or a modified, we love to race, and I feel completely fine, so why stop?” he said.

“I get what you’re saying. It’s OK to not race, but it’s OK to race, and I think that’s what really needs to be said here.”

shares
comments

Related video

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

Hamlin passes Hill in overtime for Darlington Xfinity win

Hamlin passes Hill in overtime for Darlington Xfinity win

NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington II

Hamlin passes Hill in overtime for Darlington Xfinity win Hamlin passes Hill in overtime for Darlington Xfinity win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

IndL Indy NXT
Portland

Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1 Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1

Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team

Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team Stella: "Unacceptable" crash shows McLaren drivers put themselves above team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe