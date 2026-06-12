Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup San Diego

Red Bull reveals dual San Diego paint schemes for Van Gisbergen and Zilisch

For the first time in over a decade, two Cup cars will carry Red Bull as a primary sponsor in the same race, via Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch at Naval Base Coronado

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
NolanP-RBNascarSD-1048

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen San Diego paint schemes

Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

When NASCAR arrives in San Diego for a brand-new street race at Naval Base Coronado, all eyes will be on Trackhouse Racing, and for good reason.

Shane van Gisbergen has won six of the last seven road/street courses on the Cup schedule, and finished a close second in the only one he lost.

In San Diego, SVG will attempt to conquer a 3.4-mile street course while driving a special Red Bull livery -- an all-silver No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Those who were watching NASCAR in the late 2000s may remember seeing a very similar paint scheme when Red Bull Racing competed in the Cup Series.

But Van Gisbergen won't be the only Red Bull car on the track. Rookie teammate Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the traditional blue Red Bull colors. Zilisch's best runs this year have been on the road courses, and he will be hoping to turn his season around with a big day in San Diego.

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen paint schemes for San Diego

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen paint schemes for San Diego

This will be the first time in over a decade two different Cup cars will carry Red Bull as a primary sponsor in the same race.

Van Gisbergen is currently the top Trackhouse driver in the championship standings, and is currently inside the Chase. The three-time Supercars champion recently earned his first top five in the Cup Series.

Zilisch is one of the most promising rising stars in NASCAR, but is having a difficult rookie season. His best finish of the year is 14th, but there have been flashes of speed from the teenager. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
How to watch NASCAR at Pocono: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks to race for Spire in San Diego Truck race

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
San Diego
Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks to race for Spire in San Diego Truck race

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Red Bull reveals dual San Diego paint schemes for Van Gisbergen and Zilisch

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Red Bull reveals dual San Diego paint schemes for Van Gisbergen and Zilisch

Le Mans 24h: Cadillac beats BMW… in FP4

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Cadillac beats BMW… in FP4

George Russell tipped to end Kimi Antonelli's winning run in Barcelona

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
George Russell tipped to end Kimi Antonelli's winning run in Barcelona

Why Cadillac lost pole position for 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC
WEC WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why Cadillac lost pole position for 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours