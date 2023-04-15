Reddick leads Byron in NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville

Reddick topped the first 20-minute session – and the overall speed chart – with an average lap speed of 93.663 mph.

Last fall’s Martinsville race winner, William Byron, was second-fastest overall (92.846 mph) while Ross Chastain was third (92.837 mph).

“It felt really good, honestly,” said Byron. “It was similar to what we expected coming in. I feel good about it.”

Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five in single-lap average speeds.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick has the fastest average speed (92.318 mph), followed by Byron and Harvick.

Group B

Byron topped the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 92.846 mph.

Bubba Wallace ended up second (92.221 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (92.074 mph).

Aric Almirola was third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five in the session.

Group A

Reddick led the way in an incident-free first 20 minute session with an average lap speed of 93.663 mph.

Chastain ended up second-fastest (92.837 mph) and Buescher was third (92.614 mph). Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five.

Chase Elliott, making his first appearance in his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet since early March, ran 37 laps and ended up ninth quick in the session.

Elliott suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident and missed the last six races. He was cleared to compete earlier this week.