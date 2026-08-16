Richmond Raceway honors Denny Hamlin and family with touching tribute
Denny Hamlin grew up with Richmond Raceway as his home track, and now Richmond is showing him love in return
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Richmond Raceway has always been a special place for Denny Hamlin.
With Hamlin growing up in Virginia, Richmond was his home track, and his family shared plenty of memories there. Ahead of Saturday's Cup Series race, Richmond Raceway decided to honor Hamlin and his family in return.
In a post shared on social media, Hamlin stood proudly with his family behind two seats in the stands at Richmond Raceway that would be reserved in their name moving forward.
"Mom and Dad spent years at these seats," Hamlin wrote in the caption for the post. "Commonwealth, Sec H, Row 11, Seats 10-11."
It's a touching gesture to the Hamlin family, who are still mourning the loss of Denny's father Dennis, who died after a fire in his North Carolina home in December 2025.
“Yeah, it's awesome," Hamlin said of the gesture from Richmond. "For many years, and I think my mom still has her season tickets, I believe. It’s a great gesture by Lori [Collier Waran, track president] and her old staff here. Certainly, very appreciated. It'll be a great weekend.”
Hamlin has a strong history at Richmond, with five wins in his career, the most recent of which came in 2024. He entered Saturday's race leading the Cup Series standings with three races to go before the start of the Chase.
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