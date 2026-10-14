NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict

They exchanged door slams and Stenhouse got spun, all after the finish

Motorsport Staff

Edited: Oct 14, 2026, 10:19 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Whatever tension existed between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell ended as quickly as it began on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After the race, Stenhouse drove up to McDowell during the cool down lap to trade paint before coming down to pit road. McDowell gave it right back and ultimately spun Stenhouse in Turn 4.

There was a relatively cordial conversation on pit road and that was it. NASCAR chose this week to not penalize either individual.

Read Also:

Stenhouse appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday to provide insight on what led to the conflict.

“Him and I were getting frustrated all race long just from where we were pitted, not being able to pick based on a qualifying order,” said Stenhouse. “I feel like we both ended up getting a bad pit box. We both kept getting blocked in, and so I think our races were frustrating in general.

“And then, I actually had some good runs going there towards the end. I just felt like he was blocking me in every single lane that I went. He was waiting for me to make a move. And then eventually, I got a run, and he put me in the grass down the front stretch. So, I was just letting him know my displeasure with that. The right side of my car was already scuffed. I wasn’t worried about scuffing it anymore.

“That’s where that came from. And yeah, I just wanted to have a conversation with him afterwards.”

While they did not entirely agree with each other, Stenhouse said he got one apology, and more or less got on the same page.

“He said he was trying to let me go around the outside, and we still disagreed on that,” Stenhouse said. “But anyway, he knows where I stood. And as I said, he sort of at least apologized some for that. But like I’ve been on the short end of his stick a couple of times.

“We got crashed at Michigan running really well earlier this season on the front straightaway there that felt like it could have been avoided. So, it kind of just pulled up there.

“Him and I were on the same kickball team Thursday night, had no issues. So, you know, I had the conversation. We’ll move on. No problem.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Why NASCAR is not penalizing Stenhouse, McDowell for post-race theatrics

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Motorsport Staff





Why NASCAR is not penalizing Stenhouse, McDowell for post-race theatrics



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



2 h



Why NASCAR is not penalizing Stenhouse, McDowell for post-race theatrics





LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - George Russell leads, Lando Norris out in safety car restart chaos



Formula 1



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - George Russell leads, Lando Norris out in safety car restart chaos





LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell secures stunning pole



Formula 1



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell secures stunning pole

Latest news





Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



15 min



Ricky Stenhouse explains his side of Michael McDowell conflict





Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test





Why NASCAR is not penalizing Stenhouse, McDowell for post-race theatrics



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



2 h



Why NASCAR is not penalizing Stenhouse, McDowell for post-race theatrics





Dale Jr. explains why he doesn't use 'Earnhardt' in his signature



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 3 h



Dale Jr. explains why he doesn't use 'Earnhardt' in his signature

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe