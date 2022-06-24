Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Cup Series on pace for record-breaking 2022 season Next / 2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville practice results
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Breaking news

Stenhouse signs contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a new deal that will see him return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2023.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Stenhouse signs contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing

Stenhouse has inked a multi-year deal that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 47 machine. 

He joined JTG in 2020, winning the pole for the Daytona 500 in his very first start with the team. He has no wins since joining the organization, but three runner-up finishes. 

Stenhouse, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, has two wins at the Cup level. Both victories came in 2017 with Roush-Fenway Racing (now RFK), where he placed a career-high 13th in the championship standings.

“I’m ready to continue our progress together as a team,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “We’ve made some strides with this new car at some tracks and we know there’s some work to do on others. I look forward to that process with the good group of people we have in place at JTG Daugherty Racing. I’m grateful to our partners for giving us an opportunity to continue to make our program better. I’m really happy with the first three years here at JTG Daugherty Racing.”

JTG Daugherty Racing hasn't reached Victory Lane since Watkins Glen in 2014, and downsized to a one-car team following the 2021 season.

“We’re pleased to announce Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is returning to the company,” said Tad Geschickter, co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing. “Ricky has done a solid job on the racetrack and off the track during Kroger Racing in-store activations for our esteemed partners. We’re continuing to learn the new car and we’re making progress. We’ve led laps, earned stage points and been close to winning this year.”

