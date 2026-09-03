Riley Herbst joins Legacy Motor Club in No. 84 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

Legacy Motor Club has announced plans to expand into three full-time entries for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season. Riley Herbst will drive the No. 84 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, leaving 23XI Racing.

The team already has two full-time entries with the No. 42 and the No. 43. John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones are their current drivers, but Nemechek and the team will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Josh Berry is the leading candidate to replace him.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and drive the No. 84,” said Riley Herbst in a release from the team. “My career has been a journey with a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and I’ve learned every step of the way — from my crew chiefs, my mentors, and my family. This new chapter is another opportunity to learn and grow in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I’m grateful for the chance to help Jimmie continue to build what Legacy is becoming.

“My first two seasons in the Cup Series have taught me a great deal,” Herbst continued. “Every driver goes through a learning curve, and the move to Legacy Motor Club is another step forward in that process. There is still plenty ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to taking it on.”

Herbst is currently in his second full-time season at the Cup level, both with 23XI. He has a best finish of eighth, and currently sits 29th in the championship standings. Herbst missed the most recent race at Daytona, suffering from "lingering effects" from a heavy crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson will pilot the No. 48 Toyota in his final NASCAR race next February, taking part in the 2027 Daytona 500. It will be the first time Legacy Motor Club has run four cars in the same race.

“I have watched Riley grow as a driver, and I know what he is capable of,” said Johnson on the signing of Herbst. “The connection our families share through off-road racing made this feel like a natural fit from the start. I am excited to give him a home where he can continue to develop and show what he can do in the Cup Series.”

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