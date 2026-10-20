NASCAR O'Reilly Phoenix II

Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen to race for JR Motorsports again in 2027

Both drivers have reached Victory Lane for JRM in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 3:55 PM

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Shane van Gisbergen & Dale Earnhardt Jr. (via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will be back with JR Motorsports for a handful of NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) races in 2027.

Chastain, a Coca-Cola 600 winner in the Cup Series, joined the Earnhardt-led team for five NOAPS races in 2025, recording three top fives. He returned to the No. 9 Chevrolet in 2026 for another five races, earning a pole position at Dover and winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was also part of a historic 1-2-3-4 for JRM at Indianapolis this year.

Van Gisbergen, the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR history, ran three races for JRM in 2025 and again in 2026, all on road and street courses. He earned victories at the Chicago Street Course (2025), COTA (2026), and Sonoma (2026).

They have not announced what races these two will run next year.

JR Motorsports uses a variety of drivers in its No. 9 Chevrolet throughout the year, along with its four full-time entries. Their other drivers include Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Rajah Caruth. Next year, Sam Mayer will replace Smith at JRM.

JRM competed in both the 2025 and 2026 Daytona 500 with Allgaier, but the NASCAR O'Reilly Series is their true home. They won the driver's championship in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2024. The team has also won 120 NOAPS races, including 15 this year alone.

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