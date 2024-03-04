All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Chastain scores top-five despite "unacceptable" speeding penalty

Tried as he might – and he did try – Ross Chastain couldn’t quite make it two NASCAR Cup wins in a row for Trackhouse Racing.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: ‘Unacceptable’: Ross Chastain comments on speeding penalties to open 2024 campaign

In a gamble, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet team elected to take just two new tires when the field pit under a late-race caution for a wreck involving Corey LaJoie.

Chastain came off pit road second behind Kyle Larson, who had dominated the race and took four new tires.

On the restart with 27 of 267 laps remaining, Chastain battled side-by-side with Larson in an attempt to grab the lead and follow up his teammate Daniel Suarez’s win at Atlanta with one of his own.

But after nearly three laps, Larson finally cleared Chastain and ultimately held off a charging Tyler Reddick for the race win.

Despite the tough battle with Larson, Chastain was able to salvage a fourth-place finish – surrounded by teams that had taken four tires on their final stop.

Overcoming adversity 

It was solid rebound from a race that included Chastain having to start the race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments and being penalized once for speeding on pit road.

“This speed. I mean the handling of the car is incredible for our (car). It’s everything that I wanted, dream about, and wake up and train for is to drive cars like this,” Chastain said. “That’s what makes it hurt so much worse.

‘When we finish fourth and we were legitimately an eighth-place car, it’s something we’re high-fiving. You all have seen me in my career, I’d jump up and down for a fourth-place finish.

“When I have a car capable of fighting for the win, and I take ourselves out, that’s what I can get down about right now, but excited about because I know how good the car was and how much speed it has.”

The speeding issue was a particularly aggravating one for Chastain, as he has now been caught speeding on pit road in each of the season’s first three races.

Chastain’s advice?

“Don’t speed on pit road. It’s unacceptable,” he said. “Our car was strong enough to run with Kyle and Tyler; I just can’t believe I did it three weeks in a row.”

Chastain remains fifth in the series standings, 20 points behind Larson. Suarez is eighth.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas Reddick laments "stupid mistakes" in loss to Larson at Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Larson out-duels Reddick to win NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Everything you need to know about F1 safety gear

Everything you need to know about F1 safety gear

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Everything you need to know about F1 safety gear Everything you need to know about F1 safety gear

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Indy IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia