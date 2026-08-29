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NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Ross Chastain shows how fast a Chevrolet Corvette pace car can go at Bristol

This looks like an absolute blast

Tyler Lauletta
Edited:
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Bristol Motor Speedway is known as The Last Great Colosseum for a reason.

Plenty of great races have been run there over the years, with cars absolutely flying around the track and fans right on top of the action.

But even with all of the stature the track already carries, a special moment courtesy of Ross Chastain this week might spark new life into your love of Bristol.

Chastain was at Bristol as the track hosted a group of influencers ahead of the upcoming Chase race on September 19. While he was in town, Chastain decided to absolutely rip a few laps around the track while behind the wheel of a Corvette pace car.

You have to watch this one. Sound on.

 

Doesn't that just look like an absolute blast?

Chastain unfortunately won't be racing for a title this year, as he failed to qualify for the Chase, but that doesn't mean he won't be a factor as the season comes to a close. He'll be starting on pole on Saturday night in Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, and has proven in previous years that he is not afraid to be a factor in a playoff race even if he's no longer in the playoffs.

But for now, it looks as though Chastain's other job was to help build excitement ahead of NASCAR's trip to Bristol in a few weeks.

Safe to say, mission accomplished.

Watch: Chastain wins Daytona pole: 'Not sure that we expected that'

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