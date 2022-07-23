Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Practice report

Ross Chastain spins but is still fastest in Pocono Cup practice

Ross Chastain went for a spin but still ended up fastest in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Ross Chastain spins but is still fastest in Pocono Cup practice

Earlier in the Group B session, Chastain posted the fastest overall average lap speed in practice at 167.719 mph.

However, with just over a minute remaining in Group B, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet spun off Turn 3 and down the frontstretch but did not appear to suffer any damage other than a flat tire.

 

Last week’s race winner, Christopher Bell, ended up second-fastest overall (167.635 mph) and Daniel Suarez was third (167.345 mph).

Kurt Busch was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five. The top four fastest average speeds came from Group B.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Chase Elliott had the fastest average speed at 166.509 mph. Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

The second 20-minute session ended up faster than the first as Chastain led the way with an average lap speed of 167.719 mph.

Bell was second (167.635 mph) and Suarez – Chastain’s teammate at Trackhouse Racing – was third (167.345 mph).

Kurt Busch was fourth and Tyler Reddick completed the top-five.

About eight minutes into the session, Reddick tagged the wall with the right-rear of his No. Chevrolet. There did not appear to be any serious damage.

Group A

Larson went out late in the 20-minute session and posted the fastest average speed of 167.183 mph.

Erik Jones ended up second-fastest (167.003 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (166.920 mph). William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

“I was hoping we would fire off good and we did. We were very happy with the car,” Jones said. “Hopefully, we’ll have that speed for qualifying.”

With just over one minute remaining, Byron spun off Turn 3 and down the frontstretch to bring out a caution and an early end to the practice.

Busch ran the most laps in the session (13).

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 14 53.661     167.720
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 12 53.688 0.027 0.027 167.635
3 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 9 53.781 0.120 0.093 167.345
4 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 12 53.808 0.147 0.027 167.261
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 6 53.833 0.172 0.025 167.184
6 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 12 53.891 0.230 0.058 167.004
7 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 13 53.918 0.257 0.027 166.920
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 11 53.920 0.259 0.002 166.914
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 9 53.921 0.260 0.001 166.911
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 19 53.948 0.287 0.027 166.827
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 8 54.092 0.431 0.144 166.383
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 7 54.125 0.464 0.033 166.282
13 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 9 54.173 0.512 0.048 166.134
14 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 12 54.176 0.515 0.003 166.125
15 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 8 54.181 0.520 0.005 166.110
16 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 14 54.266 0.605 0.085 165.850
17 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 12 54.284 0.623 0.018 165.795
18 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 12 54.303 0.642 0.019 165.737
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 11 54.362 0.701 0.059 165.557
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 11 54.410 0.749 0.048 165.411
21 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 6 54.454 0.793 0.044 165.277
22 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 13 54.499 0.838 0.045 165.141
23 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 11 54.521 0.860 0.022 165.074
24 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 7 54.553 0.892 0.032 164.977
25 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 8 54.559 0.898 0.006 164.959
26 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 12 54.562 0.901 0.003 164.950
27 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14 54.603 0.942 0.041 164.826
28 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 7 54.607 0.946 0.004 164.814
29 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 9 54.700 1.039 0.093 164.534
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 9 54.707 1.046 0.007 164.513
31 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 11 54.752 1.091 0.045 164.378
32 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 8 54.785 1.124 0.033 164.279
33 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 8 54.991 1.330 0.206 163.663
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 7 55.228 1.567 0.237 162.961
35 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 11 55.299 1.638 0.071 162.752
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4 55.623 1.962 0.324 161.804
