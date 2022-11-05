Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Practice report

Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice

Ross Chastain – the final driver to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 – topped Friday’s final practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice

Chastain, who finished runner-up to winner Chase Briscoe in the spring race at Phoenix, led the way in Friday’s 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 133.239 mph.

The first-year driver for Trackhouse Racing earned his first two series victories this season and is looking for his first series title in Sunday’s race.

“I have complete confidence that the speed in our car will be there. Qualifying will be a big emphasis for us, with how cool it is, the way these cars are racing this year, “Chastain said earlier this week.

“One constant all year is that the Trackhouse cars can pass aside from Martinsville where we qualified better than we ever have on short tracks (and) I don’t think I actually passed anybody all day until I started bulldozing them out of the way at the end of the race.

“No thoughts other than going fast.”

Ryan Blaney ended up second-fastest (133.037 mph) and Kyle Busch, who will make his final start for Joe Gibbs Racing on Sunday, was third (132.963 mph).

Tyler Reddick and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

The three remaining drivers also competing for the series title – Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell – ended up seventh, 10th and 20th.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the fastest average speed (132.272 mph), followed by Reddick, Harvick and Elliott, who was top among the Championship 4.

Elliott also led his title rivals in the 15 consecutive lap averages, followed by Logano and then Chastain.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"
Previous article

Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish Phoenix
NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

KBM to field two Chevy Truck teams in 2023, assist in third Phoenix
NASCAR Truck

KBM to field two Chevy Truck teams in 2023, assist in third

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1-backed female series ‘only a positive’, says W Series driver Hawkins

A possible new all-female racing series backed by Formula 1 can only be a positive thing for women in motorsport, according to W Series driver Jessica Hawkins.

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Race Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa

Watch the third round of the 2022 Le Mans Virtual Series which takes place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
WEC WEC

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"

Marco Wittmann hopes he will be able to combine his existing duties in the DTM with BMW’s factory LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024.

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.