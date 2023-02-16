Ross Chastain signs multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse
Ross Chastain has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing, solidifying his future with the team.
On Wednesday, Daniel Suarez signed his own multi-year contract extension with Trackhouse. Just one day later, his teammate Chastain has done the same.
They weren't alone. Alex Bowman also revealed a new contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports this week, just hours before claiming pole position for the Daytona 500.
Chastain was 'the' story of the 2022 season, winning two races and getting into it on-track with several veteran drivers. He went viral with his unbelievable last-lap wall-ride at Martinsville, escaping playoff elimination and securing a place in the Championship 4. He went on to finish second in the final season standings, and led all other drivers in top-fives and top-tens.
Many believed him to be the top free agent of the 2023 season, but he's already off the market, reaffirming his commitment to the Trackhouse Racing team.
“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” said Chastain. “There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race the No. 1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”
Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro launches his car into the wall to speed around Turn 4 to pass Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Freight Direct Toyota Camry
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
The eighth-generation watermelon farmer and 30-year-old racer was also named the NMPA Driver of the Year last month. He's won multiple races in the Xfinity and Truck Series, along with his two Cup wins last year. He claimed his first victory at COTA, dramatically moving A.J. Allmendinger out of the way a couple corners shy of the finish line. Just weeks later, he won with yet another last-lap pass for the win at Talladega Superspeedway.
“Ross is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees and our corporate partners,” said team co-owner Justin Marks. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organization.”
