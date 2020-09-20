Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
shares
comments
Four drivers were eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Saturday at Bristol, leaving 12 drivers entering the second round.
Cole Custer, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron were all eliminated from the 2020 playoff field Saturday night at the Bristol short track.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|3067
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3048
|3
|
Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3035
|4
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3022
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3021
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3016
|7
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3009
|8
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3005
|9
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|3005
|10
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3004
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|3004
|12
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|3001
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Bristol III
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Trending Today
Latest news
Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
shares
comments