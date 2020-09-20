NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
11 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
39 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
46 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Bristol III / Race report

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol
By:

Four drivers were eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Saturday at Bristol, leaving 12 drivers entering the second round.

Cole Custer, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron were all eliminated from the 2020 playoff field Saturday night at the Bristol short track.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Points
1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3067
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3048
3

Brad Keselowski

 Team Penske Ford 3035
4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3022
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3021
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3016
7 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3009
8 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3005
9 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3005
10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3004
11 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3004
12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 3001

 

Kevin Harvick tops Kyle Busch for Bristol Night Race win

Kevin Harvick tops Kyle Busch for Bristol Night Race win
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol III
Author Nick DeGroot

