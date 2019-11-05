NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020

shares
comments
Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 11:29 PM

Luke Lambert will leave Richard Childress Racing at season’s end to become crew chief for driver Chris Buescher at Roush Fenway Racing.

Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Simmer Like A Winner
Luke Lambert crew chief for Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro
Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Luke Lambert
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal
Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Natural Light Seltzer
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang SunnyD

Lambert has worked at RCR since 2005 and most recently has served as crew chief for NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric.

Lambert will become crew chief of Roush’s No. 17 Ford team with Buescher, who will replace driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” said team owner Jack Roush. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. 

“We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

Prior to being paired with Hemric this season, Lambert served as crew chief for Ryan Newman, who now drives RFR’s No. 6 Ford. The duo qualified for the playoffs three times and finished a career-high second in the series standings in the 2014 season.

In 258 starts as a crew chief in the Cup Series, Lambert has led his teams to 72 top-10 finishes and 24 top-five finishes. He served as the crew chief for Elliott Sadler in the Xfinity Series in 2012, leading the team to four wins and a runner-up series finish. 

With Lambert’s departure, RCR will promote Randall Burnett to crew chief of its No. 8 Chevrolet team and its new driver next season, Tyler Reddick.

The duo already work together this season on RCR’s No. 2 Chevrolet team in the Xfinity Series, where Reddick is still in contention to win a second consecutive series championship.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chris Buescher
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

