Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race

During pre-race inspection, NASCAR confiscated the spoilers off drivers Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher for violation of rule 20.4.12.b – except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Both teams were assessed the following penalties – loss of 20 owner and driver points, $25,000 fine and both cars must start from the rear of the field.

Newman was scheduled to start 13th and Buescher 22nd following a random draw this week.

Saturday’s race at Michigan is the first of a doubleheader. The second race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Aside from starting in the rear, the penalties assessed Saturday can be appealed.