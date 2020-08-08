NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
00 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Michigan / Breaking news

Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race

shares
comments
Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 6:22 PM

Both Roush Fenway Racing Cup Series cars were penalized prior to the start of Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

During pre-race inspection, NASCAR confiscated the spoilers off drivers Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher for violation of rule 20.4.12.b – except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Both teams were assessed the following penalties – loss of 20 owner and driver points, $25,000 fine and both cars must start from the rear of the field.

Newman was scheduled to start 13th and Buescher 22nd following a random draw this week.

Saturday’s race at Michigan is the first of a doubleheader. The second race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Aside from starting in the rear, the penalties assessed Saturday can be appealed.

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021

Previous article

Erik Jones will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing Cup team in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan
Author Jim Utter

