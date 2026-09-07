Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick both failed to re-fire after a rain delay before their rivals stepped in with a push

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota; Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota; Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jeffrey Vest / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Late in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Darlington, there was a brief red flag for some light rain at the race track. When the race was ready to resume, most of the field fired back up – except the two 23XI cars. The No. 23 of Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team-mate, the No. 45 of Tyler Reddick were dead on pit lane.

"Voltage is fine but starters dead," radioed Reddick. Neither driver was in danger of losing his position, provided the car could be restarted. In these situations , NASCAR will bring out a truck to push start the car and give the driver their position back.

But NASCAR didn't need to do anything this time around...

Reddick was running sixth with Chase Elliott directly behind him, and the Hendrick driver gave the No. 45 a push to help restart it.

 

No. 45 team radio: "Officials are waiting for the truck and he's sitting at the back of the line, so I'm not sure what the situation is...Oh the #9 [Elliott] is doing it. Well, thanks Chase."

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team wasn't overly thrilled with that, telling Elliott: "Don't push him, don't f****** push him." However, it was no malice towards Reddick, as they explained that they were worried about burning up the clutch. Thankfully, that didn't happen. 

Behind them in 10th, Wallace was facing the same dilemma with his good friend Ryan Blaney directly behind him. He pushed Wallace as well, and just like Reddick, they were able to get it quickly re-fired. 

"What a guy...that's brotherly love right there," said the No. 23 team over the radio.

Reddick went on to finish third, Blaney fourth, Wallace eighth, and Elliott 14th. Christopher Bell won the race, and is now within 12 points of Denny Hamlin and the championship lead.

Read Also:

Watch: Wallace praises 'clean, good day' in Darlington P8 finish

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Darlington 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Darlington 2026

Furious Brad Keselowski blasts Carson Hocevar: "His day's coming and it's coming hard"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Furious Brad Keselowski blasts Carson Hocevar: "His day's coming and it's coming hard"

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Tyler Reddick

Zane Smith wrecks out of Daytona lead: "I didn't even get a shot to survive"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Zane Smith wrecks out of Daytona lead: "I didn't even get a shot to survive"

Denny Hamlin got asked what he thinks of Tyler Reddick right next to Tyler Reddick

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Denny Hamlin got asked what he thinks of Tyler Reddick right next to Tyler Reddick

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Iowa 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Iowa 2026
More from
23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace hoping to move past the 'same old sh*t' in NASCAR Cup title fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Bubba Wallace hoping to move past the 'same old sh*t' in NASCAR Cup title fight

Harrison Burton replaces Riley Herbst at 23XI for Daytona NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Harrison Burton replaces Riley Herbst at 23XI for Daytona NASCAR Cup race

41 NASCAR Cup cars on Daytona entry list with five open teams

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
41 NASCAR Cup cars on Daytona entry list with five open teams

Latest news

Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin reacts to Michael McDowell run-in that derailed his day

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney rescue stalled 23XI cars at Darlington

William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
William Byron confounded by engine blowout that led to DNF at Darlington

NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR Hall of Famers rip Carson Hocevar for dismissive attitude after spinning Keselowski