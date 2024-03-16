Ryan Blaney beats Josh Berry to NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol
Ryan Blaney completed a near-perfect day Saturday by winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Watch: Ryan Blaney claims first Bristol pole of his career
Blaney, who was fastest in practice and in the first round of qualifying, backed it up with an average lap speed of 124.954 mph in the final round to earn his first pole since the 2022 season.
The reigning series champion’s most recent pole came at Richmond in April 2022. It’s the 10th pole of his career.
“I’m proud of this whole group. Our Ford Mustang was fast all day,” said Blaney, who ran just one qualifying lap in the first round. “We were really good in Round 1, made some adjustments for the second round.
“The track kind of caught everybody by surprise, honestly. The time fall-off, the grip loss behind the wheel was incredible. It was huge. So, it was like who can not mess up a lap and still put a decent time down.
“It was fun working through it. I wish I could even do it over again and make our car go better because I think there was still some more out there.”
Rookie Josh Berry ended up a surprising second (124.792 mph) while Denny Hamlin was third (124.178 mph). Joey Logano and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.
Completing the top 10 starting lineup are Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson, who got loose during his final round qualifying attempt and nearly spun out.
Round 1 / Group B
Hamlin and Briscoe tied for the fastest lap in Group B (126.528 mph) with Hamlin gaining the position based on points.
Larson ended up third fastest (126.162 mph) and was one of just a handful of drivers to go quicker on their second lap.
Also advancing to the final round were Elliott and Berry.
“We lost a lot of grip really quick in practice. Luckily, we were able to get a lap fast enough to make it to the second round,” Berry said.
Among those who failed to move on were Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|1
|
15.165
|126.528
|2
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|1
|
+0.000
15.165
|0.000
|126.528
|3
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.044
15.209
|0.044
|126.162
|4
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.048
15.213
|0.004
|126.129
|5
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|1
|
+0.132
15.297
|0.084
|125.436
|6
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.170
15.335
|0.038
|125.126
|7
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|2
|
+0.188
15.353
|0.018
|124.979
|8
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.194
15.359
|0.006
|124.930
|9
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|1
|
+0.217
15.382
|0.023
|124.743
|10
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.234
15.399
|0.017
|124.605
|11
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|2
|
+0.257
15.422
|0.023
|124.420
|12
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.303
15.468
|0.046
|124.050
|13
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|2
|
+0.309
15.474
|0.006
|124.002
|14
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.323
15.488
|0.014
|123.889
|15
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.340
15.505
|0.017
|123.754
|16
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.369
15.534
|0.029
|123.523
|17
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|2
|
+0.529
15.694
|0.160
|122.263
|18
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|1
|
+0.681
15.846
|0.152
|121.090
Round 1 / Group A
Blaney, who was fastest in Saturday’s practice, continued his quick pace in the first round of qualifying, leading the way at 126.787 mph.
Wallace was second quick (125.740 mph) while McDowell was third (124.727 mph).
Also advancing to the final round were Logano and Byron.
Among those who failed to move on: Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.
Both Chris Buescher and Chastain got extremely loose during their qualifying laps, but they were able to recover before hitting the wall. The bobble proved costly, and both drivers will start Sunday's race from outside the top-30.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|1
|
15.134
|126.787
|2
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.126
15.260
|0.126
|125.740
|3
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|2
|
+0.250
15.384
|0.124
|124.727
|4
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|2
|
+0.253
15.387
|0.003
|124.703
|5
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.271
15.405
|0.018
|124.557
|6
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.280
15.414
|0.009
|124.484
|7
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.303
15.437
|0.023
|124.299
|8
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.356
15.490
|0.053
|123.873
|9
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.362
15.496
|0.006
|123.826
|10
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.441
15.575
|0.079
|123.197
|11
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|2
|
+0.452
15.586
|0.011
|123.110
|12
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|2
|
+0.511
15.645
|0.059
|122.646
|13
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|2
|
+0.529
15.663
|0.018
|122.505
|14
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.622
15.756
|0.093
|121.782
|15
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.714
15.848
|0.092
|121.075
|16
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|2
|
+0.782
15.916
|0.068
|120.558
|17
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|2
|
+0.944
16.078
|0.162
|119.343
|18
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|2
|
+0.962
16.096
|0.018
|119.210
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Keselowski: "There was a lot of discipline required" due to tire wear
Truex "gave it a hell of an effort" in Bristol loss to Hamlin
Hamlin wins wild Bristol Cup race dominated by tire wear
Bourdais reveals Cadillac suffered electrical issues in Sebring 12 Hours battle
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments