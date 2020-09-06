NASCAR Cup
Previous
Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
Playoff contender Ryan Blaney will start the playoffs without his usual crew chief at Darlington Raceway (S.C.).

In pre-race inspection, NASCAR discovered improperly mounted ballast on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

The result is the loss of 10 driver/owner points and the suspension of Blaney's crew chief Todd Gordon from Sunday's race. He will also lose his starting position and be forced to start from the rear of the field.

The 10 point deduction drops Blaney to the bottom of the playoff field for the start of the first round. Only Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto will begin with fewer points. Prior to the penalty, Blaney was seventh overall.

A complete penalty report will be issued early next week.

