Ryan Blaney rode a motorcycle around Atlanta race track after late-night NASCAR win

Along with the trophy and prize money, the winner of last weekend's NASCAR Cup race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) also received a very unique award -- a limited edition 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, custom-built by Sturgis Harley-Davidson and celebrating '250 Years of Freedom.'

After passing Carson Hocevar in overtime and winning the race in a three-wide battle to the checkered flag, Ryan Blaney was eager to try out his new ride.

The race ended just before 2am, local time, but that didn't stop Blaney from taking his newly won motorcycle for a joy ride around the 1.5-mile intermediate oval. He was still wearing his firesuit from the race as he ripped around the track on his new Harley, which you can see below:

According to the track, "the custom Street Glide features a unique 250 Years of Freedom paint scheme, a striking red windshield, and a custom red, white, and blue embroidered seat designed specifically for the 250 Years of Freedom collection. Only 26 motorcycles are being produced as part of this limited-edition collection, making Sunday’s prize exceptionally rare."

For Blaney, this victory was the 19th of his career and the second for the No. 12 Team Penske team during the 2026 season. He also has the honor of delivering Ford its 750th NASCAR Cup Series win, adding to a winning legacy that dates all the way back to 1950.

Ryan Blaney with limited edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images