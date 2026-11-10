NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami
Ryan Blaney suffers fall 'requiring medical attention'
Blaney will skip both Tuesday's NASCAR Award's banquet and Ford's Veteran's Day charity race at Daytona on Wednesday
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 7:25 PM
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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
NASCAR Cup Series start Ryan Blaney suffered an undisclosed injury on Monday evening, requiring medical attention. The Team Penske Ford driver just won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, ending the year fourth in the final standings with four victories.
As a result of the fall, Blaney will skip Tuesday's end-of-the-year NASCAR Award's banquet, and has withdrawn from Wednesday's Ford Mustang Veteran's Day charity race at Daytona International Speedway.
"I was out at dinner last night with my family and some friends and I accidentally took a fall that required medical attention," said Blaney in a statement. "I am doing okay and am resting and recovering.
"I'm disappointed to miss celebrating Kyle Larson and the NASCAR Championship today and Ford's "Proud to Honor race" tomorrow at Daytona. While I won't be there, l will be supporting my teammates and fellow Ford drivers as they honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day."
Blaney offered no other details regarding the fall or injuries he sustained. But of course, he has plenty of time for a recovery with the next points-paying NASCAR race still three months away.
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