Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol
Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney led the way in Saturday’s practice at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang
David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Sunday’s race will be the first in the spring on the asphalt surface at Bristol since 2020. The spring race has been run on dirt the past three seasons, with Christopher Bell the most recent winner last year.
Blaney, who currently leads the series points standings, topped the speed chart with an average lap speed of 127.681 mph. The top three overall speeds were from the first 20-minute group, with Blaney followed by Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace.
Harrison Burton led the way in Group B with an average lap speed of 125.215 mph.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Blaney had the best average speed (125.713 mph) followed by Ross Chastain and Wallace.
Group B
Burton was the surprise leader in the Group B session with an average lap speed of 125.215 mph.
Chase Elliott was second fastest (124.654 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (124.654 mph).
Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.
In the opening minutes of the session, Ty Gibbs shot up the track in Turn 2 and hit the wall, bringing out a brief caution. The team made repairs to his No. 54 Toyota and he was able to return to the track before the conclusion of practice.
Group A
Blaney got off to a quick start in practice and went right to top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 127.681 mph.
Busch was second quick at 126.988 mph while Wallace ended up third (126.921 mph).
Chastain ended up fourth and Blaney’s Penske teammate, Joey Logano, rounded out the top five.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|36
|
15.028
|127.682
|2
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.082
15.110
|0.082
|126.989
|3
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|56
|
+0.090
15.118
|0.008
|126.922
|4
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|51
|
+0.092
15.120
|0.002
|126.905
|5
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|40
|
+0.097
15.125
|0.005
|126.863
|6
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.133
15.161
|0.036
|126.562
|7
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|29
|
+0.178
15.206
|0.045
|126.187
|8
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|48
|
+0.207
15.235
|0.029
|125.947
|9
|A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|38
|
+0.236
15.264
|0.029
|125.708
|10
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|42
|
+0.279
15.307
|0.043
|125.354
|11
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|16
|
+0.290
15.318
|0.011
|125.264
|12
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|41
|
+0.295
15.323
|0.005
|125.224
|13
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|31
|
+0.296
15.324
|0.001
|125.215
|14
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|32
|
+0.305
15.333
|0.009
|125.142
|15
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|45
|
+0.352
15.380
|0.047
|124.759
|16
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|29
|
+0.357
15.385
|0.005
|124.719
|17
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|34
|
+0.365
15.393
|0.008
|124.654
|18
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|31
|
+0.385
15.413
|0.020
|124.492
|19
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|32
|
+0.387
15.415
|0.002
|124.476
|20
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.391
15.419
|0.004
|124.444
|21
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|31
|
+0.460
15.488
|0.069
|123.889
|22
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|34
|
+0.503
15.531
|0.043
|123.546
|23
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|34
|
+0.506
15.534
|0.003
|123.523
|24
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.516
15.544
|0.010
|123.443
|25
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|30
|
+0.573
15.601
|0.057
|122.992
|26
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|36
|
+0.592
15.620
|0.019
|122.843
|27
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|25
|
+0.599
15.627
|0.007
|122.787
|28
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.604
15.632
|0.005
|122.748
|29
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|34
|
+0.613
15.641
|0.009
|122.678
|30
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|31
|
+0.629
15.657
|0.016
|122.552
|31
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|24
|
+0.728
15.756
|0.099
|121.782
|32
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|34
|
+0.746
15.774
|0.018
|121.643
|33
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|23
|
+0.786
15.814
|0.040
|121.336
|34
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|14
|
+0.859
15.887
|0.073
|120.778
|35
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.908
15.936
|0.049
|120.407
|36
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|33
|
+1.239
16.267
|0.331
|117.957
