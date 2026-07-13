Ryan Blaney wins dramatic Atlanta NASCAR Cup race as Bubba Wallace penalized
It was a dramatic three-wide battle for the win, with Blaney taking the win as Wallace had his runner-up finish taken away
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Ryan Blaney won a sensational overtime finish at EchoPark Speedway in a NASCAR Cup race that did not end until nearly 2am local time.
Blaney and Carson Hocevar were battling side-by-side for the race win, while Bubba Wallace threw it under them to make it three-wide in the fight for the checkered flag.
Exiting Turn 4, Blaney had the push from Christopher Bell and surged ahead of both Hocevar and Wallace at the finish line.
This is Blaney's second victory of the 2026 season, and the 19th of his Cup career. He also won the race from pole position.
Unfortunately for Wallace, he did not get to keep the runner-up spot. NASCAR penalised Wallace after ruling that he advanced his position by going below the yellow line during the three-wide fight for the win. As a result, he was dropped from second all the way down to 29th -- the final car on the lead lap.
Bell will be credited with second, Hocevar third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Erik Jones fifth.
Shane van Gisbergen finished sixth in another impressive oval run for the three-time Supercars champion, with Austin Dillon seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.
“It was definitely, honestly, a pretty awesome night," said Blaney, who earned Ford its 750th NASCAR Cup win. "I mean, having a really fast car and sitting on the pole, winning both stages and leading a ton of laps and just in a position to win the race. You never know how these things are gonna end, honestly. There are a couple of things I probably could have done better, but we were able to stick around and just how the last couple laps played out we were able to get the lead back and just barely hold on. It’s a pretty cool day when you have weekends like that. You can’t ask for a better weekend – sit on the pole, sweeps the stages, win the race. That’s a dream weekend right there. These guys are great. They brought a rocket ship and it was nice that we were able to close it out.”
Stage 1
At the start of the race, Keselowski brushed the wall and quickly fell through the field, eventually losing a lap.
The field got very spread out as cars struggled for grip, with the Penske trio firmly in control.
Reddick, Larson, and Hocevar all tried to break up the Penske party, and Larson eventually did as he took advantage of Reddick battling Cindric to pass them both.
He quickly dispatched Logano as well, and nearly cleared Blaney for the lead. Blaney held firm, and as the stage progressed, it was suddenly Reddick threatening him for the lead after starting way back in 31st.
In lapped traffic, Reddick made one last run at Blaney at the end of the stage, but the No. 12 remained in command.
Blaney won Stage 1 over Reddick, Larson, Logano, Cindric, Hocevar, A. Dillon, Briscoe, Elliott, and Wallace.
The free pass went to Preece, putting him back on the lead lap.
Stage 2
Reddick and Larson won the race off pit road over Blaney, and these three continued to battle for the lead once the green flag flew.
Drivers were getting far more aggressive, leading several to touch the wall. Hocevar, Larson, and Herbst were among those who had a close encounter with the outside wall early in the run.
Undeterred, Hocevar charged forward, and took over the race lead for a bit. However, Blaney prevailed on the longer run and reclaimed control of the race.
Unfortunately, storms arrived after 108 of 260 laps of racing, forcing an immediate red flag with lightning visible just outside the track. This yellow also put Chastain back on the lead lap via the free pass.
The stoppage lasted over three hours, and the green flag did not wave again until midnight, local time. Drivers also opted to pit, with several different strategies unfolding. Blaney and Logano went fuel-only, while Wallace and Reddick led another group with two-tire calls, and then Jones leading the rest on four fresh tires from tenth on back.
There was constant action, but once again, Penske held onto the front of the field with Blaney and Logano.
Late in the stage, Hocevar abruptly slowed with an issue. On the final lap of the stage, Wallace was inside the top five when he spun off the nose of Gibbs right as the green-and-white checkered flag.
Blaney went on to win Stage 2, ahead of Reddick, Logano, Cindric, Suarez, Gibbs, Bell, Jones, Hamlin, and Van Gisbergen.
Keselowski got the free pass during the stage break.
Stage 3
Gibbs and Cindric won the race off pit road, and suddenly it was a very different look to the front of the field as Blaney (and others) had to wait on fuel.
The JGR cars were suddenly the ones setting the pace now, with Gibbs leading Bell despite nonstop action right behind them.
Right on the edge of the fuel window, Allmendinger slid into the door of McDowell and spun sideways, causing a caution. Smith secured the free pass under this caution period.
Bell then won the race off pit road with a two-tire call, restarting side-by-side with larson. Larson.
What followed was nonstop battling for the race lead. The main players were Wallace, Blaney, Larson, Reddick, and Bell. There were several sketchy moments throughout the pack, including when Chastain made a four-wide pass, and the cars above him narrowly held onto their twitching cars -- including his teammate, Van Gisbergen.
With 30 laps to go, Blaney actually got into the wall after Wallace blocked him in the battle for the race lead. At the same time, the caution flew for Allmendinger, who blew a tire and slammed the wall. Blaney was not happy and drove up alongside his friend in the No. 23 under caution to show his displeasure.
Chastain in eighth was one of the first to pit for tires, with a lot of cars behind him following him down into pit lane.
Blaney took the lead on the restart, despite complaining about a vibration. Hocevar moved up to second, as Larson spun sideways from inside the top 10 due to a stack-up ahead of him.
On the restart, it was more of the same as Hocevar, Blaney, and Wallace traded the lead constantly.
With six laps to go, Larson squeezed up into Hamlin at the exit of Turn 2, sending Larson crashing into both the outside and inside walls. Briscoe spun in avoidance, crashing as well while collecting both Hill and Herbst. Bowman and T. Dillon got a small piece of it as well.
Hocevar was in the lead for an overtime restart, and started reciting '(I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight' by Cutting Crew over the radio ahead of the critical restart.
While Blaney initially got clear with a push from Wallace, Hocevar fought back, and had a decent lead at the white flag. Van Gisbergen made a late charge and was three-wide for second, but it was Blaney who had the momentum for the final 1.5 miles.
As Blaney and Hocevar raced side-by-side, Wallace made it three-wide on the bottom as Smith wrecked in the back.
Hocevar had zero drafting help exiting Turn 4, and got swallowed up as Blaney pulled ahead and took the win for Team Penske.
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|263
|
3:14'25.386
|7
|75
|2
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.068
3:14'25.454
|0.068
|8
|39
|3
|C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.107
3:14'25.493
|0.039
|8
|39
|4
|T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.134
3:14'25.520
|0.027
|8
|38
|5
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.216
3:14'25.602
|0.082
|8
|35
|6
|S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.351
3:14'25.737
|0.135
|9
|32
|7
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.384
3:14'25.770
|0.033
|9
|34
|8
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.415
3:14'25.801
|0.031
|8
|47
|9
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|263
|
+0.424
3:14'25.810
|0.009
|9
|43
|10
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|263
|
+0.473
3:14'25.859
|0.049
|9
|27
|11
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.596
3:14'25.982
|0.123
|10
|26
|12
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|263
|
+0.633
3:14'26.019
|0.037
|8
|27
|13
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.689
3:14'26.075
|0.056
|9
|26
|14
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|263
|
+0.743
3:14'26.129
|0.054
|9
|36
|15
|M. McDowell Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+0.879
3:14'26.265
|0.136
|8
|22
|16
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.039
3:14'26.425
|0.160
|9
|21
|17
|C. Custer Haas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.403
3:14'26.789
|0.364
|9
|20
|18
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|263
|
+1.455
3:14'26.841
|0.052
|9
|19
|19
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|263
|
+1.471
3:14'26.857
|0.016
|14
|18
|20
|T. Dillon Kaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.476
3:14'26.862
|0.005
|9
|17
|21
|D. Suarez Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.528
3:14'26.914
|0.052
|10
|22
|22
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.539
3:14'26.925
|0.011
|9
|15
|23
|R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+1.668
3:14'27.054
|0.129
|10
|14
|24
|R. Preece RFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|263
|
+1.788
3:14'27.174
|0.120
|10
|13
|25
|
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|263
|
+2.105
3:14'27.491
|0.317
|10
|12
|26
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|263
|
+2.341
3:14'27.727
|0.236
|10
|11
|27
|N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|263
|
+2.458
3:14'27.844
|0.117
|10
|10
|28
|
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|263
|
+2.586
3:14'27.972
|0.128
|10
|9
|29
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|263
|
+2.587
3:14'27.973
|0.001
|8
|9
|30
|Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|262
|
+1 Lap
3:13'55.595
|1 Lap
|11
|7
|31
|A. Hill Richard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|261
|
+2 Laps
3:13'43.186
|1 Lap
|12
|32
|C. Ware Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|259
|
+4 Laps
3:14'34.414
|2 Laps
|8
|6
|33
|C. Finchum Garage 66
|66
|Ford
|259
|
+4 Laps
3:14'35.433
|1.019
|9
|34
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|258
|
+5 Laps
3:15'04.565
|1 Lap
|12
|11
|35
|R. Herbst 23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|255
|
+8 Laps
3:04'00.821
|3 Laps
|10
|2
|Accident
|36
|C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|254
|
+9 Laps
3:03'12.485
|1 Lap
|9
|4
|Accident
|37
|A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|230
|
+33 Laps
2:41'01.766
|24 Laps
|11
|1
|Accident
|38
|B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|105
|
+158 Laps
1:04'06.331
|125 Laps
|4
|1
|Mechanical
|View full results
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