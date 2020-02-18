Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

He was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after his No. 6 Ford went airborne after hitting the wall and skated on its roof down the frontstretch of the track.

RFR released the following statement regarding Newman Tuesday afternoon:

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

On Monday night, NASCAR said Newman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.