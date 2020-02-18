Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"

shares
comments
Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 9:01 PM

Roush Fenway Racing said injured driver Ryan Newman was “awake and speaking with family and doctors.”

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
#6: Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

He was transported by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., after his No. 6 Ford went airborne after hitting the wall and skated on its roof down the frontstretch of the track.

RFR released the following statement regarding Newman Tuesday afternoon:

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

On Monday night, NASCAR said Newman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.

Read Also:

Next article
Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"

Previous article

Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Ryan Newman
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 17 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
21:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
23:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
20:00
12:00
Duel 1
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
03:00
19:00
Duel 2
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
04:45
20:45
Third Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
01:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
20:30
12:30
Sunday Race (Postponed)
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
22:30
14:30
Monday Race
Tue 18 Feb
Mon 17 Feb
00:05
16:05
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme

3h
2
WEC

Verstappen tests "insane" Valkyrie road car

3
Supercars

McLaughlin forced to re-auction charity helmet

4
NASCAR Cup

Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"

3h
5
Formula 1

Watch: Romain Grosjean drives Haas VF-20 for the first time

2h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"
NAS

Injured NASCAR driver Ryan Newman "awake and speaking"

Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"
NAS

Blaney on Newman wreck: "I was trying to push him to the win"

Newman's condition 'serious' but 'non-life-threatening'
NAS

Newman's condition 'serious' but 'non-life-threatening'

Hamlin wins Daytona 500; Newman hospitalized after crash
NAS

Hamlin wins Daytona 500; Newman hospitalized after crash

Byron exits 500 early: "No reason to be that aggressive"
NAS

Byron exits 500 early: "No reason to be that aggressive"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.