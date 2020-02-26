Ryan Newman's recovery includes visit to Roush Fenway HQ
Ryan Newman’s road to recovery included a visit to his Roush Fenway Racing team’s headquarters in Concord, N.C.
Newman, who continued to recover from a head injury sustained in a last-lap wreck in the Feb. 17 Daytona 500, made a visit Wednesday to Roush’s offices and received a standing ovation from employees.
RFR president Steve Newmark has said there is no timetable for Newman’s return to competition but the veteran driver had expressed a desire to continue racing.
Ross Chastain continues to drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford as his fill-in and will be in the car again this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California.
Newmark, himself, retweeted a tweet from Roush’s Twitter account displaying photos of Newman’s visit and added the words: “Just a good day.”
Newmark said that it would not surprise him if Newman returned to the track at some point even before he is cleared to race.
“The minute Ryan is given the green light to be back at the track, even if it’s not to race, he will be back here,” he said.
About this article
Series
NASCAR Cup
Drivers
Ryan Newman
Author
Jim Utter
