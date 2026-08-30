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Race report
NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Ryan Preece earns huge win in Daytona thriller, eliminating Shane Van Gisbergen from the Chase

Preece earned his first-ever NASCAR Cup win in his 249th career start, sending him into the Chase

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

In his 249th career start, Ryan Preece has finally won a NASCAR Cup Series race. He claimed victory under caution, just ahead of Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick.

The win was enough to push Preece up into the Chase, eliminating Shane van Gisbergen in a stunning upset. It was a wild night for the RFK Racing driver, who ended Turn 1 spinning through the grass, only to fight back and win his way into the Chase.

"I'm just speechless right now," said Preece. "But those guys, that 60 group, we're fighters. When you put our back against the wall, we swing hard. So thank you to OIKOS, thank you to Kroger, to RFK, Jack Roush, the Fenway Group. Brad Keselowski. Last year there were a lot of keyboard warriors saying I was nothing. Well, we just kicked their butts tonight.

Preece continued: "It's a testament of how prepared these race cars are, man. I'm a racer. I know what it takes to build speed. So every man and woman at RFK, thank you for giving me a rocket ship so I could go to the moon tonight."

 

NASCAR is still sorting through the results, but unofficially, it's Preece, Suarez, Reddick, McDowell, and Stenhouse inside the top five. A. Dillon, Bowman, Berry, Custer, and Hamlin filled out the remainder of the top ten.

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Stages 1 and 2

Chastain led the field from pole position, with Mark Martin waving the green flag. The new rules package seemed to produce constant action, but the top lane was the dominant line.

Early in the race, Hamlin complained about having no rearview camera, which is crucial at these superspeedway races.

The short opening stage had the main bubble drivers at the front, as Van Gisbergen and Preece battled for stage points.

On the final lap of the opening stage, Buescher moved into the race lead. He had Preece directly behind him, but Larson broke up the RFK duo. Exiting Turn 4, Larson gave a big shot to Buescher with Van Gisbergen also pushing him, but Larson was off-center and hit Buescher in the right-rear.

That contact sent Buescher into the outside wall, and the down across the track. Both Larson and Preece were collected, with Buescher nearly going airborne in the infield grass. Larson and Preece slid across the line, still inside the top ten as they straightened their cars out. They carried on, but Buescher had to spend a lot of time behind the wall for repairs.

 

But the first driver through the smoke? It was Van Gisbergen, earning his first-ever oval stage one. Van Gisbergen was followed by Gibbs, Logano, Jones, Briscoe, Larson, Wallace, Preece, Nemechek, and Cindric.

The entire field came down pit road, and when the race restarted, it was Logano in command. Stage 2 was a bit longer, but with enough saving, teams could still avoid green-flag pit stops.

Despite the spin, Preece quickly made his presence known at the front of the field. The lead traded hands numerous times, but unlike Stage 1, there were no incidents.

On the final lap of the stage, Elliott was in command, but Blaney blew by him on the inside with Preece following. Elliott fell all the way back to ninth in the final half-lap of Stage 2.

Blaney won Stage 2, followed by Preece, Smith, Byron, Gilliland, Larson, Briscoe, Suarez, Elliott, and Hill.

Stage 3

During the stage break, Nemechek spun on pit road after contact from Suarez. Gilliland won the race off, and fuel was going to be very close for all teams.

As the final 60-lap sprint got underway, A. Dillon touched the wall but continued.

There was constant three-wide battling throughout the field, but with just under 40 to go, Chastain led a small group of Chevrolets onto pit road. Despite having just five cars, they were much faster than the much larger pack out front, as the field still tried to hit their fuel numbers.

With 17 laps to go, the Hendrick trio that was leading the race came down pit road, bringing a few cars with them as well.

However, most of the cars were trying to go distance. With just a few laps to go, Hocevar lost control while trying to take the lead, crashing heavily and taking Jones with him.

That pushed the race into overtime, with Smith leading the race. Van Gisbergen chose to pit for fuel, while Preece stayed out as he was running second and needed to win the race.

It was a chaotic two-lap dash, with Smith trying to hang onto the race lead. On the final lap, Smith slammed the wall after trying to block a run from Reddick, leading to a multi-car pileup on the backstretch.

NASCAR kept the race green, but once Blaney got turned head on into the wall a few seconds later, they threw the yellow. At the moment of caution, Preece was ahead of Suarez. 

Watch: SVG after missing The Chase: 'One night doesn't sum up our year'

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 166

2:40'57.884

   8 67
2 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 166

+0.024

2:40'57.908

 0.024 11 38
3 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 166

+0.641

2:40'58.525

 0.617 11 34
4 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 166

+0.642

2:40'58.526

 0.001 10 33
5 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 166

+1.362

2:40'59.246

 0.720 11 32
6 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 166

+2.107

2:40'59.991

 0.745 9 32
7 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 166

+2.806

2:41'00.690

 0.699 11 30
8 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 166

+4.088

2:41'01.972

 1.282 10 29
9
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 166

+4.315

2:41'02.199

 0.227 6 28
10 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 166

+4.316

2:41'02.200

 0.001 10 27
11 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 166

+4.444

2:41'02.328

 0.128 13 26
12 H. Burton23XI Racing 35 Toyota 166

+6.849

2:41'04.733

 2.405 5  
13 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 166

+6.850

2:41'04.734

 0.001 9 34
14 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 166

+6.896

2:41'04.780

 0.046 6 23
15 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 166

+9.864

2:41'07.748

 2.968 10 24
16
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 166

+10.079

2:41'07.963

 0.215 9  
17 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 166

+10.080

2:41'07.964

 0.001 9 20
18 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 166

+15.928

2:41'13.812

 5.848 6 27
19 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 166

+16.329

2:41'14.213

 0.401 5 24
20 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 166

+17.471

2:41'15.355

 1.142 7 21
21 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 166

+18.143

2:41'16.027

 0.672 8 16
22 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 166

+18.346

2:41'16.230

 0.203 11 22
23 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 166

+18.728

2:41'16.612

 0.382 11 16
24 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 166

+19.167

2:41'17.051

 0.439 11 13
25
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 166

+19.168

2:41'17.052

 0.001 12 12
26 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 166

+20.558

2:41'18.442

 1.390 8 12
27 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 166

+21.019

2:41'18.903

 0.461 8  
28 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 166

+24.875

2:41'22.759

 3.856 10 19
29
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 166

+59.964

2:41'57.848

 35.089 8  
30 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 166

+1'12.923

2:42'10.807

 12.959 8 7
31 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 166

+1'21.265

2:42'19.149

 8.342 10 16
32 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 165

+1 Lap

2:40'10.066

 1 Lap 6 13
33 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 165

+1 Lap

2:40'10.306

 0.240 5 14
34 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 165

+1 Lap

2:40'11.025

 0.719 6 12
35 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 165

+1 Lap

2:40'11.187

 0.162 7 2
36 J. GaseNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 165

+1 Lap

2:41'21.571

 1'10.384 11  
37 C. MearsBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 165

+1 Lap

2:41'23.296

 1.725 10 1
38 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 154

+12 Laps

2:18'54.479

 11 Laps 6 1
39 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 154

+12 Laps

2:18'54.952

 0.473 5 8
40 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 151

+15 Laps

2:41'31.463

 3 Laps 12 1

 

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