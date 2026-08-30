Ryan Preece praises SVG as one "hell of a race car driver" after ousting him from Chase

It was going to be a big ask for Ryan Preece to make up 31 points on Shane van Gisbergen, especially since SVG won Stage 1 while Preece was sliding through the infield grass.

However, Preece fought back through the field and won the race -- his first victory in 249 career NASCAR Cup starts. The 'win and you're in' format may be gone, but the amount of points on offer for race wins was more than enough for Preece to bump Van Gisbergen from the 16th and final spot in the Chase.

"I knew if I go and win, I'm pretty confident we're going to make it in," said Preece about the back-and-forth battle with SVG. "That 20 points is a big deal. As a race car driver, Shane did everything right tonight. He's a hell of a race car driver. He's a hell of a road course racer, but he's a hell of a race car driver.

"He (SVG) knew that I had my knee on the throat or my thumb on the pressure point, and he answered that in stage one. When he threw that right hook, metaphorically, in a metaphor, I felt like I answered that back in stage two, so...

"I'm proud of the racer I am. I'm proud of competing against him. The bar he sets on road courses, because he's a true talent that we're lucky to have here in the United States, but I'm happy New England beat New Zealand today (smiling)."

Van Gisbergen reacted to the elimination with a few words on pit road, where he also offered congratulations to the No. 60 team.