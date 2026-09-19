Samantha Busch remembers Kyle in emotional Bristol NASCAR tribute

At Bristol Motor Speedway, there were a mountain of tributes honoring Kyle Busch, who won a record 23 races across all three national divisions at the iconic half-mile.

M&M's made a surprise return to NASCAR, sponsoring Ty Gibbs' No. 54 with a Kyle Busch tribute scheme. The Busch family was at the track, with Brexton walking out with Ty in driver introductions.

On the grid, Samantha gave a speech remembering Kyle and thanking the fans, with both her son Brexton and daughter Lennix by her side...and the M&M's No. 54 in the background.

Below is video of her comments, and a full transcript as well:

"Bristol was always so special to Kyle," said Samantha. "He loved racing under the lights, the energy of this place, and most of all, you, the fans. For 20 years, this sport was our life. It's where we raised our babies and made some of our very best memories. I never imagined we'd be standing here without him. But looking out at all of you reminds me that we aren't walking this alone.

"You celebrated his wins, you stood by him on the hard days, and yeah, plenty of you guys booed him as well. But whether you knew him as Kyle, the Candy Man, Rowdy, or simply your favorite driver, there was no Rowdy without you guys. Since we lost him, this racing community has embraced Brex and Lennix and I, and we are so grateful for all of you.

"Kyle's legacy is so much bigger than wins and championships. It lives on in the drivers that he mentored, the fans that he connected with, and most of all, the incredible father and husband that he was to us. Seeing these iconic M&M's colors back under the Bristol lights, tonight feels like a part of him is still here with us.

"So when lap 18 comes around, grab those (Kyle Busch tribute) towels and wave them high. Let's show Kyle that Bristol will always have a special place in his heart for the one and only Rowdy."

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep