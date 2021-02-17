Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

NASCAR Scanner Sounds: 2021 Daytona 500

Hear the calls from atop the spotter's stand during the most crucial moments of the 2021 Daytona 500.

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 was marred by two major incidents and a lengthy weather delay.

The first wreck completely changed the complexion of the event when 16 cars were damaged in a Lap 15 pile-up. Among those collected were front row starters Alex Bowman and William Byron, the 2011 winning team (Wood Brothers), former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. as well as former Daytona 500s winner Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

The result was a much tamer race than expected with nearly half the field out of contention early. The 500 became more about strategy as the field positioned themselves for green-flag pit stops while running mostly single-file.

After the Lap 113 crash seen below, there wasn't a single caution flag for an incident until the finish.

The entire final stage went on without incident until the white flag. With the checkered flag in sight, Brad Keselowski got a massive push from Michael McDowell and attempted to overtake his Penske teammate Joey Logano. The two collided in a massive, race-ending fiery crash that collected several others and sent Keselowski into the catch-fencing. 

McDowell was declared the race winner in a stunning upset. He had gone 0-357 in his NASCAR Cup Series career before claiming victory in this year's Daytona 500. The shock win also locks him and Front Row Motorsports into the playoffs.

Read Also:

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Previous article

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500

