Shane van Gisbergen reveals which tracks best compare to new San Diego street course

Don't tell Shane van Gisbergen that he is the undisputed favorite to win this weekend, as that "pisses me off a bit," he admitted in a Friday press conference.

"I feel like it disrespects my competition. I hold my competition to a really high level. So yeah, I feel like I've spent the last little while talking myself down because I know that there's 10 guys probably that can win on pure pace. In NASCAR, so much stuff can happen with strategies and stages, that there's even more guys who can win. So I don't think it's going to be easy, that's for sure.”

And while all eyes will still be on SVG this weekend, the Qualcomm Street Circuit at Naval Base Coronado is a true wildcard race where anything can happen. The new 3.4-mile street course is bumpy with ever-changing and uneven surfaces, abrupt shifts in elevation, and even a spot where cars are going airborne in the run down into a braking zone (between Turns 1 and 2).

Where does San Diego rank among circuits SVG has competed at?

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SVG's Trackhouse Racing teammate (for the weekend) Kevin Magnussen called it one of the most 'extreme' race tracks he has ever raced on, and while Van Gisbergen did concede that it is a challenge, it's not the most difficult he has personally experienced.

"I've driven on some pretty average tracks," remarked Van Gisbergen. "Turn two is exactly like turn nine at Homebush with the bumps and the surface changes. So yeah, I've driven on some stinkers, so this track is pretty smooth in some spots compared to some.”

He then expanded his list: "Homebush, Hamilton (notably the circuit's famous chicane), and then maybe Sebring. Yeah, Sebring's top-five worst tracks I've ever done, and it reminds me of that. So yeah, this is not bad.”

While further reflecting on San Diego, Van Gisbergen said he could see slivers of various race tracks within it while also being unique.

"There's bits that remind me of all the different types of tracks I've done," continued Van Gisbergen. "The railroad is probably quite new, especially how you cross them sideways. It looks like they did some work overnight, so it might be better today. But at the track walk yesterday, that looked like it was going to be tough to navigate.”

Shane van Gisbergen racing at Homebush in 2016 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Where are the trouble spots?

During the Friday sessions, the most troublesome spot appeared to be the exit of the final corner (Turn 16), but Van Gisbergen asserted that every corner presents a challenge, and could end with a driver in the wall.

“I mean, the trouble spots, you start at one and count to 16. Every corner looks like someone's had an issue. Every single section has its own problem, and I think I've seen someone make an error or do something wrong at each one.

"So yeah, every corner looks difficult, and I don't think there's a possibility to do a perfect lap here. Qualifying tomorrow is amazing. The first lap of the track, the first three corners, we're not going to have done before. You know, we're not going to have seen them that day, and the lap starts for them. I find that always fascinating and difficult in NASCAR, and I think tomorrow's qualifying is going to be crazy. You see it now with the red flags and people trying to get clear laps, so it's going to be really hard to execute.”

Van Gisbergen is also wary about the the entrance to the pit lane, which is very close to the preferred racing line and could create problems during green-flag pit stop cycles.

“I think there was some discussion about the wall leading up to the pit lane, how it veers to the right, and then you've got this pit lane kind of sticking out," noted Van Gisbergen. "It won't be trouble in practice, but I can see that being an issue in the race, so hopefully they maybe pull that wall to the right. But the rest of it looks fine, and everyone will have the same challenges.”

While several drivers found trouble in Friday practice, SVG was not one of them, though he did have a couple of late entries and a eyebrow-raising slide at the exit of the final chicane while finding the limit. He was eighth on the speed charts, but led all drivers in five-lap averages.