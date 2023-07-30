Subscribe
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Shane van Gisbergen has confirmed his intention to make a permanent switch from Supercars to NASCAR next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The likelihood of the three-time Supercars champion departing Australia at the end of this season has been growing since his sensational win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.

He is under contract with Triple Eight in Supercars next year, but the team has been clear that it will release him if needed.

An early exit is now all but a certainty, van Gisbergen confirming to media in Sydney this evening that he is on the hunt for a NASCAR programme next year.

When asked if it will be a full-time deal he said it wasn't sure, although that appeared to be reference to a full Cup programme. 

He then clarified that there is no plan to combine Supercars and NASCAR next year.

According to van Gisbergen, his current focus is on helping Triple Eight secure a suitable replacement. 

"There's a lot happening in the background," he said. 

"I'm not leaving because of this team. I love this team and when I leave I want to make sure there is someone here to replace me that's going to do a good job in the  car. 

"You don't want to leave the team with nothing, scrambling to find someone. I want to leave with the team in a good spot. Hopefully the team has someone soon."

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Opening up on how his 2024 may look, van Gisbergen hinted at the lower rungs on the NASCAR ladder as he acclimatises to oval racing. 

"When I study it, Marcos [Ambrose] did three years before he went to Cup full-time. [Juan Pablo] Montoya was pretty much a full season as well. Nobody has ever gone into Cup. 

"And I have no illusion that those ovals are going to be easy. It's going to take a lot of time to learn. I don't have a plan, hopefully I'll work it out when I'm over there."

That last line is a reference to an impending second outing in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing at Indianapolis next month.

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton said the team won't try and twist van Gisbergen's arm to stay.

"Shane is a team-mate and obviously we want him to stay, but we wouldn't ever think of running a guilt trip or anything to try and stop him from this next step," he said. 

"This is not leaving down pitlane. This is not going to the opposition. This is an amazing opportunity and whichever way it goes, we'll be totally supporting."

