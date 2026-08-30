Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

As Preece collected a mountain of points with his first career NASCAR Cup win, Shane van Gisbergen was knocked out of the 2026 Chase field

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

Daytona was roller coaster of a night for Shane van Gisbergen, and it ended in disappointment for the No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

He watched Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, and Kyle Larson all crash in front of him early in the running, clearing the way for SVG to earn his first-ever oval stage win and secure ten points.

However, Preece pulled off a remarkable save and suffered minimal damage. Even while sliding, he crossed the line in eighth and scored three points. He added another nine in Stage 2, bringing his total to 12.

Van Gisbergen spent the final stint of the race knowing that he had a 29-point cushion, which meant that Preece would have to beat Van Gisbergen by at least 30 positions on track (as SVG would win the tiebreaker) to make the Chase ... unless he won the race.

In a situation where Preece -- who entered Saturday's race 0-248 in Cup wins -- captured the checkered flag, Van Gisbergen couldn't afford to finish any worse than 11th.

 

Well, that exact scenario played out in overtime, as Preece steered his No. 60 RFK Racing Ford to a dramatic race win while Van Gisbergen spun trying to avoid a last-lap crash. Even if he had skated through the melee, he still wasn't going to finish high enough to salvage his Chase hopes.

The caution flag flew, and Preece was the victor. The only hope for Van Gisbergen at that point was if Austin Cindric had also crashed on the final lap, as Van Gisbergen was within four points of him after his earlier stage win. Unfortunately for him, Cindric made it through and finished sixth.

SVG reflects on the 2026 season

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

"It's pretty fresh now," said Van Gisbergen after climbing out of the car. "Congrats to the 60 [Preece]. But one night doesn't sum up our year. I guess we haven't been good enough. It's been cool to be close. Yeah, shame we're not in it."

When asked to recap his season, which has featured a clear improvement on ovals and two road course wins, Van Gisbergen added: "Bits of it were good. As a team, obviously we struggled. I'm proud that I've been able to match my teammates on the ovals. I think I've stepped up this year. But yeah, obviously you want to be in that Chase, and didn't make it."

Through the race, the team kept Van Gisbergen's strategy conservative, including pitting from the lead pack for four tires and fuel in the final caution of the race, after worries they'd run out of fuel. Preece was able to remain out and stay in the top-10.

All three Trackhouse cars failed to make the Chase, which has not happened since they expanded into a multi-car operation in 2022.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Shane van Gisbergen

Ryan Preece earns huge win in Daytona thriller, eliminating Shane Van Gisbergen from the Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Ryan Preece earns huge win in Daytona thriller, eliminating Shane Van Gisbergen from the Chase

Shane van Gisbergen explains how Ross Chastain has helped him improve at drafting tracks

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen explains how Ross Chastain has helped him improve at drafting tracks

Shane van Gisbergen vs Ryan Preece: What Daytona stats say about final Chase battle

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen vs Ryan Preece: What Daytona stats say about final Chase battle
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team

Watch Ross Chastain hustle a Corvette pace car around Bristol

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Watch Ross Chastain hustle a Corvette pace car around Bristol

Daytona Cup pole is a special "life achievement" for Florida native Ross Chastain

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Daytona Cup pole is a special "life achievement" for Florida native Ross Chastain

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen reacts to missing the Chase, despite first stage win on an oval

Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Carson Hocevar surprised after losing control in late-race Daytona crash

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
The complete NASCAR Cup 2026 Chase grid after points reset