Shane van Gisbergen says it's easy for him to sell NASCAR to non-fans

Shane Van Gisbergen has found it really easy to sell NASCAR to outsiders because he used to be one too and he’s really enjoyed learning this world himself over the past three years since making the jump from Australian Supercars.

In some ways, it makes him the perfect ambassador when talking to non-fans at novelty events like last weekend at Naval Base Coronado, that NASCAR said was attended by 67 percent of ticket buyers who had never gone to a race before.

“That’s why it’s cool going to new places and seeing new people,” Van Gisbergen said on Saturday when asked about the topic at Sonoma Raceway. “I think you introduce them to what the sport is like and hopefully we have some good races in the weeks after and it keeps them engaged.

“I think our sport is really awesome.”

Van Gisbergen knows the international racing community, one in which he is broadly part of, is hyper-fixated on Formula 1 but he also thinks NASCAR has a lot that audience would enjoy.

“As a motor sport, you don't know who's going to win, whereas you watch F1, there's three guys who are going to win,” he said. “I think our sport is really cool, even at a road course there's 10 guys who can win. I think that's really cool how many different storylines there are this week in our sport.

“I think you guys (in the media) do a good job but we have to do a good job as well of keeping people interested and keeping the storylines coming and people coming towards our sport.”