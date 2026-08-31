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NASCAR Cup Darlington

Southern 500 at Darlington entry list features 38 NASCAR Cup teams

38 drivers and teams will show up for the 77th running of NASCAR's oldest crown jewel race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano leads a group of cars, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano leads a group of cars, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

The fourth and final crown jewel in the NASCAR Cup season is this weekend, as the 2026 edition of The Chase gets underway at Darlington Raceway. This weekend, the historic track will host the 77th running of the Southern 500, which has been a part of the Cup schedule since 1950.

38 drivers are teams are entering this weekend's race, the lowest for any crown jewels this year but also comparable to previous years at Darlington. The season-opening Daytona 500 featured 45 entries, while 39 cars entered the Coca-Cola 600 and also the Brickyard 400. 

The two open entries are Corey Heim in the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing and Chad Finchum in the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66.

Chase Briscoe won the Southern 500 in both 2024 and 2025, and is attempting to become the first driver to win the event in three consecutive years since Jeff Gordon won four consecutively between 1995 and 1998.

Riley Herbst, who was replaced by Harrison Burton at Daytona as he suffered from the "lingering effects" of a crash at New Hampshire, is currently listed as the driver of the No. 35.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington entry list

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 Chad Finchum Garage 66 Ford
67 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open entries italicized 

Watch: Race Rewind: Preece wins his way into The Chase at Daytona

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