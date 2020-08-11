NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
25 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
67 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
74 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
79 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
86 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets

Spire confirms purchase of Leavine Family Racing assets
By:
Aug 11, 2020, 2:41 PM

Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday it had purchased the assets of Leavine Family Racing, confirming a report from Motorsport.com on Aug. 4.

Reed Sorenson, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
B.J. McLeod, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro OilFire Rye Whiskey
Ross Chastain, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet AdventHealth
Garrett Smithley, Spire Motorsports, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Rheem/Watts Toyota Camry
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Rheem/Watts Toyota Camry
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore

Spire will take ownership of the team’s charter in the NASCAR Cup Series and its assets following this season’s final race at Phoenix Raceway.

Spire, which already owns one charter in the Cup series, will expand to a two-car operation in 2021 and relocate its team operations to LFR’s existing shop in Concord, N.C.

“This is an exciting moment for Spire as we take the natural next step in our long-term plan to build our race team and prepare for the Next Gen car in 2022,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

“Bob Leavine invested more than money into LFR and this industry. He built a team brick by brick and we have long admired how he took his own steps in the garage. He also did it with his family at his side. We won’t let that be lost in this transaction.

“When you build something with your family, it always means a little bit more. His ability to connect with fans was genuine and we are thankful he chose us to carry this team forward.”

Read Also:

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In just the team’s first season, Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory last July when Justin Haley won the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

““These are no doubt trying times, but I have never been prouder to be part of this sport. NASCAR has managed several difficult situations this spring and into the summer,” Dickerson said.

“We believe in the ownership model that NASCAR has built and where this sport is going now more than ever.” Details surrounding drivers and manufacturers for the 2021 season will be released at a later date.

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021

JGR names Christopher Bell as Jones' replacement for 2021
