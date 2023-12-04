Spire taps NASCAR industry veteran Doug Duchardt as team president

Duchardt comes to Spire Motorsports from Chip Ganassi Racing, where he’s spent the last six years, first as chief operating officer and most recently as executive consultant.

Prior to his tenure at Ganassi, Duchardt spent 12 years with NASCAR’s most successful organization, Hendrick Motorsports, where he was vice president of development before transitioning to executive vice president and general manager, directing all phases of competition.

“As Spire Motorsports continues to grow, it’s important to add impactful personnel at every level,” said Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “I’ve known and had a close personal relationship with Doug Duchardt for nearly 20 years. Doug’s resume and body of work speaks for itself.

“Having him on staff raises our competitive bar immediately. He brings a results-based work ethic to our team that will pay immediate dividends. Our expectations for the impact his presence will make across our entire organization cannot be overstated.

“He has a rich history with General Motors which has resulted in close and deep personal relationships at the manufacturer level and positions him firmly at the intersection of our crucial relationships with both Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing.”

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

Most recently at CGR, Duchardt served as the liaison between CGR and GM in establishing the team’s European facility for Cadillac’s sportscar world endurance program, most notably competing in Sebring, Portugal, Spa, LeMans, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain.

Duchardt also handled team strategist duties at the 2022 Indianapolis 500 effort where he charted Tony Kanaan to a third-place finish.

After nearly a decade in various roles with the manufacturer, Duchardt joined General Motors Racing in 1996. In June 2003, he was named director of North American motor sports initiatives, overseeing programs in NASCAR, Grand-Am, American Le Mans, NHRA, IndyCar and other series. He took his first position at HMS in 2005.

“I have been impressed with Spire Motorsports’ incremental growth since its inception,” said Duchardt. “It’s an exciting opportunity to join the team as we work toward increased competitiveness in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“Walking into the facility you can feel the enthusiasm and energy. I am also looking forward to working with my previous team-mates at Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports as Spire prepares for the 2024 season.”

In his role with Spire, Duchardt will be responsible for oversight across the entire organization including competition, personnel and business operations.

The organization plans to field two full-time Cup series teams in 2024 as well as multiple entries in the Truck series.