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NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Spire hits back at Carson Hocevar's loudest critics

Spire Motorsports leaned into Carson Hocevar's reputation with a social media post highlighting his controversies

Tyler Lauletta
Published:
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Carson Hocevar has established himself as one of the largest personalities in NASCAR.

Between his aggressive driving on the track and self-assured attitude off the track, he's made plenty of fans and enemies in his still young career in the Cup Series.

Spire Motorsports leaned into the controversy of their star driver on Thursday with a post highlighting the many criticisms that have been levied against Hocevar. In the post, Hocevar is seen with words like "MORON," "iPAD KID," and "WANNABE" in bold text surrounding him.

 

It's a pretty clear sign that Spire is comfortable with Hocevar's role as a villain, and that's all well and good. NASCAR is a great sport for villains, and racing has a rich history of feuds and rivalries that require a heel character.

But one thing Spire might want to have considered a bit further is how the graphic could potentially be used against him in the future. As many race fans noted online, the image was the perfect piece of ammo to fire the next time Hocevar got into a wreck.

 
 
 

If the old adage holds true that all press is good press, it's possible that even the roasts eventually work out to Hocevar's advantage. Love him or hate him, he's a driver that people talk about, and the fact that people are already planning out how they'll be posting about Hocevar in the future is proof positive that he moves the needle.

That said, if Hocevar has a bad wreck and all of NASCAR social media responds in unison with a picture that describes him as a moron, well, your mileage may vary on how good that public exposure is.

Luckily for Hocevar, he has the chance to set his own narrative over the next few weeks. While people are joking about a future wreck, the reality is that he is in the Chase, and remains one of 16 drivers who could potentially win the championship this year.

He'll get his next chance to prove the haters wrong this weekend at Darlington.

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